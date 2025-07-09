Who is Laurent Mekies? Red Bull’s new F1 team principal replacing Christian Horner after shock exit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Red Bull's Formula 1 team is changing team directors for the first time since it was founded 20 years ago, after Christian Horner's sacking sent shockwaves through the sport.

But his replacement Laurent Mekies could be the calm presence the team needs amid what promises to be an intense period of scrutiny.

Mekies, who had been head of sister team Racing Bulls, brings vast experience to the role after he was hired to replace Horner as chief executive of Red Bull's F1 team.

The timing of Horner's firing at least gives him a little bit of time to prepare, as he takes charge of his first race at the Belgian GP on 27 July.

The 48-year-old Frenchman has been in F1 since the early 2000s.

He worked as a race engineer with the Minardi team — which featured future Red Bull driver Mark Webber — and was among the Minardi staff who stayed when Red Bull took over and created the Toro Rosso team in 2005.

He brings vast experience, and F1 knowledge from both working inside teams and inside the institution of motor sport's governing body, FIA.

After leaving Toro Rosso in 2014, Mekies had a stint as the FIA's safety director during a crucial time as F1 made the "halo" protective device mandatory on cars, following the death of French F1 driver Jules Bianchi and British IndyCar driver Justin Wilson in 2015.

Mekies returned to a team role in 2018, joining Italian F1 giant Ferrari as its sporting director, working alongside then-team principal Mattia Binotto.

Laurent Mekies spent four years with Ferrari ( Getty Images )

He was promoted to race director, and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc once doused him with champagne after winning the 2022 Austrian GP.

But erratic decision-making and botched pit stops by the team during races undermined Ferrari's bid to challenge at the top. Mekies left Ferrari halfway during the 2023 season, following Binotto's departure at the end of 2022.

Mekies became team principal of the Racing Bulls team at the start of 2024. When Yuki Tsunoda was promoted to the Red Bull team after just two rounds this season, Mekies said he was "incredibly proud" of Tsunoda's progress.

This season, he also worked with rookie French driver Isack Hadjar, who has impressed in spells, and Liam Lawson after he was demoted from Red Bull to make way for Tsunoda.

Mekies will be replaced by Alan Permane at Racing Bulls, formerly the racing director.

"The last year and a half has been an absolute privilege to lead the team," Mekies said. "The spirit of the whole team is incredible, and I strongly believe that this is just the beginning. Alan is the perfect man to take over now and continue our path."

Looking further ahead, Mekies has much work to do at Red Bull with new technical regulations on cars coming up in 2026.

"The challenge is huge, probably the biggest for the teams," he said recently. "I'm sure the teams will need the drivers to help them develop in the right direction (and) help them grasp these regulations."

AP