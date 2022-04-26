Lewis Hamilton told to ‘stay loyal’ to Arsenal amid bid to buy Chelsea

Lewis Hamilton has been warned to “stay loyal to Arsenal” after the seven-time Formula One world champion and Serena Williams joined a consortium of investors in a bid to buy Chelsea.

Hamilton has confirmed his involvement in Sir Martin Broughton’s consortium and says playing a role in the takeover of the Premier League club would be the “ultimate dream”.

However former Blues player Paul Canonville has dismissed Hamilton’s interest, suggesting that his allegiance to Arsenal is a problem. Canonville has also backed Todd Boehly’s consortium, which is one of three final bidders alongside the Broughton consortium and that of Steve Pagliuca.

“Don’t anyone get me wrong, I am a huge fan of both Serena and Lewis,” Canonville said on Twitter. “Both Williams sisters have been phenomenal achievers and proud advocates of civil rights issues.

“Ticks a big box with me personally of course. As far as playing a role in developing anti-racism, diversity, and inclusion programmes for Chelsea though; I feel this is disrespectful of our own supporter base.

“Serena is on record saying she supports Real Madrid and while I know Lewis has now suggested he was bullied into supporting Arsenal by his sister, he is an Arsenal fan and that’s a fact.“I will always support Lewis Hamilton in everything he does in F1, he is the greatest driver ever in my opinion and as with Serena, he is a phenomenal icon for black achievement and civil rights. With football though, I think he should stay loyal to his own team.”

When asked about his interest in Chelsea ahead of last weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Hamilton said: “Chelsea is one of the biggest teams in the world. When I heard about the opportunity, I was like wow, this is a great opportunity to be part of something so great.

“Sir Martin took time to speak to me on the phone and explain to me his and his team’s goals if they were to win the bid, which was incredibly exciting and very much aligned with my values.”

Hamilton continued: “I have been a football fan since I was a kid. I played in the school team every year in my childhood and I have been to numerous games. When I was young, I wanted to fit in and all the kids supported different teams. I remember switching between teams and my sister punching me and saying you have to support Arsenal, so then I became a supporter of Arsenal.

“But my uncle Terry is a big Blues fan and I have been to so many games with him to watch Arsenal and Chelsea play. I wanted to be the best player I could be and play for a team. I was trying to tryout for Stevenage Borough but I ended up in the racing space. I could only have dreamed of being part of a team - and that is the ultimate dream.”

Hamilton’s rival Max Verstappen has also poked fun at the idea of an Arsenal fan joining a bid to buy Chelsea.

Canonville, who was the first Black player to play for Chelsea and made over 100 appearances for the club in the 1980s, said that he had been “won over” by Boehly’s bid.