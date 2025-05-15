Ferrari’s mystical Maranello home casts shadow over Lewis Hamilton’s rocky F1 start

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Climbing the steps at the entrance to the Museo Ferrari Maranello on Via Alfredo Dino Ferrari, mere metres from the racing team’s HQ and the brand’s historic factory entrance, the first quote from founding father Enzo Ferrari reminds us of a time from yesteryear. A period of Scuderia superiority which, for all the pre-season pageantry, shows no signs of a reincarnation.

“Think and act like a winner then, very probably, you’ll reach your goal,” said Ferrari’s so-called Il Commendatore, underneath an opening section of the tour titled ‘Discovering the Ferrari myth.’ Such echoes of a symbolic, successful history linger throughout this idiosyncratic spot in northern Italy.

Long before his death in 1988, Enzo had enriched an entire company and ethos driven by three principles: passion, innovation and excellence. Yet for the modern-day Formula 1 team, ahead of their home race 50 miles down the road in Imola this weekend, the glory years of Ascari, Lauda and Schumacher are dwindling further into the abyss.

open image in gallery Enzo Ferrari launched Scuderia Ferrari racing team in 1929 with a bold vision and ethos ( Getty )

For all the hype, both this year with Lewis Hamilton’s grand arrival and last year with Charles Leclerc’s victories in Monaco and Monza, Ferrari’s championship dry streak is now unprecedented. It is 18 years and counting since Kimi Raikkonen’s last-gasp title triumph in 2007. The prancing horse has competed in every F1 season, dating back to 1950. Never have they endured a run so barren.

And a day in the quaint Italian city of Maranello, population of just under 20,000, is a day to be mystified by motorsport’s most fabled marque, with success stories at every turn casting a long shadow on Ferrari’s current predicament. Delve deeper into the museum, recollections of Scuderia Ferrari’s proud history – the team celebrate their 100th anniversary in 2029 – are plastered exquisitely across the walls.

Yet notably, with Michael Schumacher’s fifth and final Ferrari title arriving in 2004, there is very little to add for the last two decades. A stunning painting of the German just outside, alongside his 2004 title-winning car, shows the level of adoration the seven-time world champion receives, both in his heyday and now in his sad absence from public life.

In fact, the most notable recent addition to the racing section of the exhibition is Ferrari’s victory at the 100th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans two years ago, stamping their authority on endurance racing immediately after a 50-year absence.

Is there, perhaps, something the F1 outfit can learn from their hypercar colleagues?

open image in gallery A painting of Michael Schumacher outside the Museo Ferrari Maranello ( Kieran Jackson/The Independent )

open image in gallery Ferrari's title-winning cars on show in the museum ( Kieran Jackson/The Independent )

From the museum, where Ferrari’s wait for a 10th different drivers’ F1 champion looms obvious in the title-winning car showroom (all nine champions have a street named after them in Maranello), a quick gander up Via Nazionale sees the Church of Saint Balise overlook a roundabout with a five-metre high steel prancing horse.

The church bell, as per tradition, rings out whenever Ferrari win; that’s now six months and counting.

Heading back down the street, past the secondary school named after Enzo’s son, Alfredo, a quick peek into the factory, where 5,000 workers proudly dash out for lunch in their scarlet red overalls. Behind the curtain amid a peculiar fusion of 80m wind-tunnels, design hubs, paint shops and e-buildings, no photographs and videos are permitted. Confidentiality is king.

Onto the 3km Fiorano racetrack, opened in 1972 because Enzo insisted all Ferrari race cars must pass his carefully curated litmus test. This is where Hamilton took to the Ferrari cockpit for the first time on a chilly winter’s morning in January. Today, it is bathed in sunshine and empty, save for a couple of supercar sessions for partners.

Final stop: across the Via Giardini bridge to the near-famous Ristorante Montana, just a few yards from the circuit. A favourite jaunt of Schumacher’s – with Cristiano Ronaldo, Penelope Cruz and Erling Haaland among the famous names to have also visited – Hamilton was present the night before his Fiorano outing in January, tucking into a vegetarian ragu from owner Rossella Giannini and her family.

It is a must-visit for any Ferrari driver – and indicative of the close-knit ethos of the town.

open image in gallery A five-metre high prancing horse statue in the middle of a Maranello roundabout ( Kieran Jackson/The Independent )

open image in gallery Lewis Hamilton drove a Ferrari for the first time in January at the Fiorano track ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Hamilton moved to Ferrari from Mercedes in the off-season ( PA Media )

“I was desperate to integrate into the local community,” says British engineer Rob Smedley, who worked a decade for Ferrari from 2004-2013.

“My kids grew up in Maranello and, even now, some of the best friendships I’ve ever made throughout my life still exist within that area. It has that aura, that magic. Ferrari holds such a special place in my heart.”

But for all the Italian romanticism and mystique, Ferrari remain in a rut where it matters: on the racetrack. Hamilton arrived in the off-season with dreams of a record-breaking eighth world championship, insisting before the season-opener in Australia that this was “definitely the most exciting period of my life.”

Ferrari’s F1 world champions Alberto Ascari (1952, 1953) Juan Manuel Fangio (1956) Mike Hawthorn (1958) Phil Hill (1961) John Surtees (1964) Niki Lauda (1975, 1977) Jody Scheckter (1979) Michael Schumacher (2000-2004) Kimi Raikkonen (2007)

Yet just six races in, the Briton is seventh in the standings. He already trails leader Oscar Piastri by 90 points. And with most bookmakers, he is already 100/1 to win the 2025 title.

It is a damning indictment of Ferrari’s current predicament, but the issues extend way before Hamilton’s arrival, and even that of Leclerc’s first season in 2019.

Mercedes had their period of domination in the hybrid-era 2010s; Red Bull also had their moment, with Sebastian Vettel (2010-2013) and Max Verstappen’s (2021-2024) four-peat. Now the papaya of McLaren – Ferrari’s great rivals in the 1990s and 2000s – have stolen a march on the sinking Scuderia.

With the likes of James Vowles-inspired Williams and Adrian Newey-designed Aston Martin eyeing great things with new engine and chassis regulations next year, who next? Where do Ferrari fit into the conversation?

open image in gallery Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have struggled for performance so far this season for Ferrari ( AP )

Imola this weekend represents an unavoidably hit-or-miss moment for Ferrari’s entire season. Most teams will bring a raft of upgrades as the European season begins and Ferrari are no different, with their incongruous SF-25 car needing to find a sweet spot for Hamilton and Leclerc. The likelihood is, however, that McLaren will still be the clear frontrunners.

Yet after a fraught last race in Miami – exhibiting another Ferrari masterclass in rambling radio communication – a return to familiar surroundings may be just what the team need. Hamilton was present at the racing department on Wednesday, signing autographs for patient fans waiting outside.

But the tifosi, who will flock to the hills surrounding the Imola circuit this weekend, can only do so much. In these ends, the glory of years gone by loom large at every turn, but Hamilton’s start has doubtless been rocky. It will be to Ferrari’s benefit if his relentless pursuit of excellence can be complemented by the machinery beneath him, too.

Only then will competing for grand prix wins – which is, let’s be frank, what it’s all about – be a regular possibility. As Enzo Ferrari famously stated: “The most important victory is the one which has to arrive.”