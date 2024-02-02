✕ Close Lewis Hamilton has had quite the career at Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes after more than a decade with the Formula One team, after official confirmation he has agreed a move to Ferrari for 2025.

With the new campaign only three weeks away it marks a shocking way to start F1 in 2024, while also sparking what could be a long period of speculation over who would take Hamilton’s seat at Mercedes.

It’s over two years since the Brit has won an F1 race as the Silver Arrows have struggled to keep pace with Red Bull’s designs and drivers. During the close season he has moved to bring Marc Hynes back into his support team for the new campaign, while Ferrari have themselves appointed another Brit, Ollie Bearman, as their reserve driver for the year.

Follow all the latest news and updates regarding Lewis Hamilton’s future in our live blog below: