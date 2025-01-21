F1 fans highlight hidden message from Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari unveiling

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Hamilton has started life at Ferrari with his unveiling sparking excitement among Formula 1 supporters due to a reported hidden message.

The seven-time world champion and his new team shared new pictures of the 40-year-old posing in front of the team’s headquarters on Monday.

And while Hamilton bids to assemble a strong backroom team, with reports a long-time ally and trainer Angela Cullen will join him in red, fans have noticed a statement of intent from the star driver.

With Hamilton standing outside the Scuderia's facility in Maranello alongside a scarlet red Ferrari F40, seven windows can be seen on the front of the building.

That could signify the seven existing world titles in F1, while between them a door can be seen, with some fans believing that represents a potential eighth world title.

Hamilton would break a tie with the legendary Michael Schumacher on seven titles should he triumph once more in Ferrari red.

“There are some days that you know you'll remember forever and today, my first as a Ferrari driver, is one of those days,” Hamilton said.

“I've been lucky enough to have achieved things in my career I never thought possible, but part of me has always held on to that dream of racing in red. I couldn't be happier to realise that dream today.

“Today we start a new era in the history of this iconic team, and I can't wait to see what story we will write together.”

While everything appears pleasant currently, former Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has reminded Hamilton about the tougher times with the Prancing Horse.

“Sometimes it’s tough, there’s things about being a Ferrari driver that is also tough. And I’m not going to lie, not everything is roses and perfect.

Lewis Hamilton has started a new chapter at Ferrari ( @photodre instagram )

“However, I’m going to focus on the positives, which is every Grand Prix is a kind of a home Grand Prix. It’s a very special experience.

“It’s something that even if I sit here and I try to explain it to you, I don’t think I can. I’m not very good at explaining myself or explaining my feelings and but I can tell you, it’s something very different to anything that I felt before, and I’ve enjoyed every single moment of it.

“It is very special knowing that everyone in the grandstand is kind of a Ferrari fan and wishes well for Ferrari.”

Hamilton will now set his sights on his first laps in a Ferrari-powered car at the team’s test track in Fiorano.

The 40-year-old has already enjoyed valuable time on the team's simulator with fundamental work ongoing to get up to speed with the Ferrari power unit’s new processes and power delivery.

Hamilton has spent his first week meeting various members of the Ferrari heirarchy, including team principal Fred Vasseur, chief executive Benedetto Vigna and Piero Ferrari, son of Enzo Ferrari, the team's founder.