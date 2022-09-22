The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Lewis Hamilton has ‘never recognised Max Verstappen’s ability’, claims Christian Horner
The Red Bull boss added that Verstapppen ‘rattled’ Hamilton during their thrilling title battle last year
Red Bull boss Christian Horner says he has never heard Lewis Hamilton praise Max Verstappen’s talent in Formula 1.
Hamilton and Verstappen went toe-to-toe in a engrossing Championship battle last year, with drama throughout the season concluding with the Dutchman controversially clinching his first world title on the final lap of the season finale in Abu Dhabi.
The pair clashed on-track numerous times - most memorably in Silverstone, Monza and Saudi Arabia - as they battled for points throughout a thrilling campaign.
Yet Verstappen’s wheel-to-wheel encounters with his closest competitor in 2022, Charles Leclerc, have been more respecful and Horner alluded to that “mutual respect” in contrast to 2021.
“You know, there’s a difference, there’s perhaps a different respect with Charles,” Horner told the Beyond the Grid podcast.
“They raced each other since [being] kids, and there was a mutual respect. I’ve never once ever heard Lewis recognise Max’s ability.
“And so of course, there was just a bit more needle to it and you could feel that, and you could sense that between those two drivers.”
Horner added that Verstappen had “rattled” Hamilton in his pursuit of an eighth world title, while the pressure was off the Red Bull star as he challenged for the Championship for the first time.
Asked if the drivers were in each other’s heads last year amid a psychological battle too, Horner said: “I think arguably, maybe more so in Lewis’ head.
“Because he’s the seven-time world champion that has everything to lose, Max is the young kid that’s taking the risks, that’s throwing everything at it, and got nothing to lose. Some of his overtaking last year was stunning and you felt that started to rattle Lewis, I think.”
This year, Hamilton has struggled in a Mercedes car which has underperformed - he is sixth in the Championship and 167 points behind Verstappen, who could win his second world title at the next race in Singapore.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies