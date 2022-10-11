Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

On this day in 2020: Lewis Hamilton matches Michael Schumacher’s record of wins

The British driver claimed his 91st victory at the Nurburgring two years ago.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 11 October 2022 06:00
Lewis Hamilton equalled a prestigious record two years ago (David Davies/PA)
Lewis Hamilton equalled a prestigious record two years ago (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)

Lewis Hamilton made history by matching Michael Schumacher’s Formula One record of race wins at the Eifel Grand Prix on October 11, 2020.

The British driver started second at the Nurburgring but assumed control of the race on lap 13 when Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas slid off the road.

Despite a late safety car, Hamilton kept his cool to cross the line 4.4 seconds clear of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and claim the 91st win of his remarkable career, 14 years and 10 days after Schumacher’s final grand prix triumph in China.

Schumacher’s son Mick presented Hamilton with his father’s crash helmet in the moments after the race as a present from the family.

Recommended

Hamilton said: “I grew up watching Michael winning all those grands prix and I could not fathom equalling him.

“Getting to Formula One was the first step of the dream and then emulating Ayrton Senna. But Michael’s record was just so far ahead.

“It is beyond my wildest dreams that I am here today having equalled that record and I just feel humbled by the moment. It has not sunk in.

“Michael is, and always will be, a legend of the sport and I feel very honoured to have one of his helmets.”

Hamilton went on to equal Schumacher’s record with a seventh World Drivers’ Championship in 2020. He currently has 103 victories but was denied an eighth drivers’ title last year in controversial circumstances when Verstappen overtook him on the final lap of the last race.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in