Lewis Hamilton plans talks with Ferrari over car that was ‘so hard to drive’

Lewis Hamilton plans to tell Ferrari to alter his car design for next season after the seven-time world champion battled to fourth at the British Grand Prix.

Hamilton looked in contention to claim a first podium in Ferrari colours but paid the price for running off track in slippery conditions after pitting for slick tyres with 10 laps remaining.

It meant Hamilton, who had finished in the top three in all of his previous 11 appearances at Silverstone, was unable to reel in Nico Hulkenberg as the 37-year-old clinched his first Formula One podium on his 239th start.

Hamilton had complained of issues with his car throughout the race, saying “it’s so hard to drive” over the radio.

“It’s the most difficult car I’ve driven here in these conditions,” Hamilton added.

“Ultimately I learnt a lot from today. There’s a lot to take, it’s only my second time driving this car in the wet and I can’t even express to you how hard it is.

“It’s not a car that likes those conditions.

“For me, I have to sit down with the people that design this car for next year because there’s elements from this car that cannot go on to the following year.”

Hamilton started fifth on the grid amid damp conditions at Silverstone and attacked race winner Lando Norris in the early stages before falling behind a string of cars following a raft of virtual and full safety cars in an incident-packed opening.

The 40-year-old came out on top in a battle with former team-mate George Russell – including a superb double overtake on his compatriot and Esteban Ocon – before passing Pierre Gasly and Lance Stroll to close in on the podium.

But, after moving on to soft tyres while the track remained slippery, Hamilton ran across the grass on his out-lap and he dropped an insurmountable eight seconds adrift of Hulkenberg.

Halfway through his first season with Ferrari, following his blockbuster move from Mercedes, Hamilton admitted he is yet to set the world alight amid the Scuderia’s struggles.

“Not spectacular. I finished every race, other than the disqualification, so I’m not driving that terribly,” Hamilton said when asked for an assessment of his season.

“I just want to continue to improve. Qualifying was looking better and I think we just continue to build on that. I’m really hoping for some improvements moving forward.”

Hulkenberg started 19th but drove brilliantly in changeable conditions to come home behind McLaren pair Norris and Oscar Piastri, with the championship leader’s 10-second penalty for braking heavily under the safety car costing him victory.

“It has been a long time coming hasn’t it. I always knew I had it in me somewhere,” Sauber’s Hulkenberg said.

“Pretty surreal to honest, not quite sure how it happened. Quite incredible.

“I was in denial until the final pit stop. The pressure was there, intense race but we did not crack.”

This weekend’s top three drivers were presented with trophies made entirely of LEGO.

Piastri jokingly asked Hulkenberg in the press conference how he felt about his first trophy in 239 races being one that could be pulled apart.

“I love LEGO, my daughter can play with it too!” the German responded.