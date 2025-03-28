Three F1 drivers join Max Verstappen in criticism of Red Bull axing Liam Lawson

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three more F1 drivers appear to have joined Max Verstappen in showing disapproval over Red Bull’s decision to axe Liam Lawson and replace him with Yuki Tsunoda just two races into the 2025 season.

Red Bull controversially demoted New Zealand rookie Lawson to junior team Racing Bulls after just two, admittedly torrid, races in Australia and China – meaning he now holds the record for the shortest full-time stint in a seat in F1 history.

The 23-year-old has swapped with the more experienced Tsunoda ahead of the latter’s hope race in Japan next weekend but four-time reigning world champion Verstappen – who acknowledged in Shanghai that the 2025 Red Bull is proving difficult to drive – is said to be unhappy with the team’s decision.

The Dutchman publicly showed that disapproval by pointedly liking an Instagram post by ex-F1 driver Giedo van der Garde suggesting the decision is “closer to bullying” and a “panic move”.

Now three more current F1 drivers have also liked the post, seemingly endorsing Van der Garde’s criticism – namely Pierre Gasly of Alpine, who was dropped by Red Bull back in 2019, Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg and McLaren star Oscar Piastri, although he later removed his like.

In the Instagram post, Van der Garde wrote: “I’m getting a bit tired of all the comments that F1 is the toughest sport in terms of performances and when you underdeliver you’ve gotta (sic) face the consequences… in my opinion this comes closer to bullying or a panic move than actual high athlete achievements.

“They made a decision - fully aware - gave Liam two races only to crush his spirit. Don’t forget the dedication, hard work and success Liam has put in his career so far to achieve the level where he is now.

“I remember my own blood, sweat and tears - and that was to reach F1. Let alone driving for an absolute top team. Yes, he underperformed the first two races - but if anyone’s aware of that it’s himself.

“Perhaps he has suggested this himself, but if not I wish Liam all the strength and courage to get to the grid in Japan. Trust yourself, get your head up, prove them wrong.”

Max Verstappen (left) disapproved of Red Bull’s decision to demote Liam Lawson (right) ( Getty Images )

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner insisted that they had a “duty of care” to take Lawson out of the seat after a confidence-draining few weeks, although the driver himself admits he was devastated to lose his job.

“Being a Red Bull Racing driver has been my dream since I was a kid, it’s what I’ve worked towards my whole life,” Lawson said on Instagram.

“It’s tough, but I’m grateful for everything that’s brought me to this point. To every one of you who’s stood by me, thank you for all the support it means the world.”

The disapproval shown by Verstappen in the Instagram like was confirmed by Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko.

“We know Max is not happy,” Marko admitted to De Telegraaf. “But we need two cars at the front. Not only for the constructors' championship, but also to help Max to his fifth world title. Then you can achieve more strategically in races.

"We can use Yuki's experience and form now. That counts. At the end of the day, that is to the advantage of the team. And that also means to the advantage of Max."