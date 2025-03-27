Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Red Bull have confirmed that Yuki Tsunoda will replace Liam Lawson from the Japanese Grand Prix in a shock F1 driver swap just two races into the 2025 F1 season

New Zealander Lawson, 23, had endured a torrid opening two races as Max Verstappen’s teammate. He crashed out of the season-opening Australian GP and qualified last on the grid, twice, in China. He finished the race in 12th after three post-race disqualifications.

As a result, Red Bull have opted for a stunning early-season change with junior team veteran Tsunoda stepping in for his home race at Suzuka next week. Lawson will drive for the junior team, Racing Bulls, partnering rookie Isack Hadjar.

open image in gallery Yuki Tsunoda will drive for Red Bull at the Japanese Grand Prix ( Getty Images )

Aside from stand-ins due to injury or illness, Lawson’s Red Bull stint is the shortest time in a full-time seat in F1 history, beating the four-race record of Japan’s Yuji Ide for Super Aguri in 2006.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said in a statement: "It has been difficult to see Liam struggle with the RB21 at the first two races and as a result, we have collectively taken the decision to make an early switch.

“We came into the 2025 season, with two ambitions, to retain the World Drivers' Championship and to reclaim the World Constructors' title and this is a purely sporting decision.

“We acknowledge there is a lot of work to be done with the RB21 and Yuki’s experience will prove highly beneficial in helping to develop the current car. We welcome him to the Team and are looking forward to seeing him behind the wheel of the RB21.

“We have a duty of care to protect and develop Liam and together, we see that after such a difficult start, it makes sense to act quickly so Liam can gain experience, as he continues his F1 career with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, an environment and a Team he knows very well.

A meeting this week between senior Red Bull figures at the Dubai home of Red Bull major shareholder Chalerm Yoovidhya resulted in Lawson’s stint coming to an end.

Lawson acknowledged in China that he did “not have time” on his side as he looked to turn his form around, but nonetheless, the move is a huge shock just two races into a 24-race season.

open image in gallery Liam Lawson has been dropped by Red Bull ( Getty )

Lawson was promoted in December to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull, with the Kiwi receiving the nod ahead of Japanese driver Tsunoda despite just 11 grand prix starts to his name.

Tsunoda, meanwhile, has raced for Red Bull’s sister team – with the backing of Japanese automotive giant Honda – since the 2021 season.

“I think Liam still has got potential, we’re just not realising that at the moment,” Horner added, in China.

open image in gallery Tsunoda will partner four-time world champion Max Verstappen at Red Bull ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Christian Horner has taken the decision to drop Lawson ( Getty )

“I think the problem for him is he’s had a couple of really tough weekends and he’s got all the media on his back.

“The pressure just naturally grows in this business. I feel very sorry for him that he’s… you can see it’s very tough on him at the moment.

“He’s a young guy, we’ve got a duty to look after him. We’re going to do the best that we can to support him. Liam’s still a very capable driver, we know that, we’re just not… for whatever reason, we’re not seeing him able to deliver that at the moment.”

For Tsunoda, it is the huge career break he has been eyeing since his debut for AlphaTauri in 2021 and will be hoping to compete with four-time world champion Verstappen, starting in race three in Japan.