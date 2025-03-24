Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Christian Horner did not dismiss speculation that Yuki Tsunoda could replace under-fire Liam Lawson at Red Bull for the next F1 race in Japan.

Lawson has endured a torrid opening two races as Max Verstappen’s teammate: he crashed out of the season-opening Australian GP and qualified last on the grid, twice, in China.

The New Zealander himself acknowledged he does “not have time” on his hands to turn around his form, while various outlets reported post-race in Shanghai that Red Bull were considering a shock swap for the Japanese Grand Prix, with Racing Bulls driver Tsunoda in line to replace Lawson.

Red Bull team principal Horner was pressed on the situation in his media briefing with the written press after Sunday’s race and refused to rule out an early-season swap.

“There’s always going to be speculation in the paddock,” Horner said, when asked whether Red Bull could make a change for Japan (4-6 April).

“As I say, we’ve only just finished the race here, we’ll take away the info and have a good look at it.

“I think everything is purely speculative at the moment. As I say, we’ve just finished this race, we’re going to take away the info and have a good look at it.”

Horner added that he “feels very sorry” for Lawson at the moment, as he struggles to adapt to the RB21.

“I think Liam still has got potential, we’re just not realising that at the moment,” he said.

“I think the problem for him is he’s had a couple of really tough weekends and he’s got all the media on his back.

open image in gallery Christian Horner admits he 'feels very sorry' for Lawson at the moment ( Getty Images )

“The pressure just naturally grows in this business. I feel very sorry for him that he’s… you can see it’s very tough on him at the moment.

“He’s a young guy, we’ve got a duty to look after him. We’re going to do the best that we can to support him. Liam’s still a very capable driver, we know that, we’re just not… for whatever reason, we’re not seeing him able to deliver that at the moment.”

Pressed further on whether Tsunoda, who qualified ninth on the grid but finished outside of the points in China, would be the “prime candidate” to replace Lawson, Horner replied: “I’m not even going to comment on a change, because that will be your first headline.

“As I say, we’re two races into this championship, we have a sample of two [races]. We have quite a bit of information, so we’re going to go away and have a good look at it, work with Liam, and do the best we can for him.

“There’s so much info [available], how he’s adapted driving the car, what he’s getting from the car, what we can do to help, where were his major issues, what’s causing the inconsistency… all of those issues.”