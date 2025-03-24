Lewis Hamilton reacts to Chinese GP prior to shock disqualification

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have both been disqualified from the Chinese Grand Prix in a disastrous blow for Ferrari in the second race of the 2025 F1 season.

The cars of both drivers failed post-race checks, with Hamilton’s skid block found to be below the minimum thickness, while Leclerc’s car was found to be underweight.

Alpine’s Pierre Gasly has also been disqualified for an underweight car.

It means Hamilton and Leclerc’s points for their sixth and fifth place finish respectively – eight and 10 – are wiped from their championship tally. The disqualification does not impact Hamilton’s sprint race victory on Saturday, for which he secured eight points, but it marks a calamitous end to the Shanghai weekend for Ferrari and their team boss Fred Vasseur.

