F1 news LIVE: Chinese GP final positions revealed after Hamilton and Leclerc disqualified
Follow all the reaction after Hamilton and Leclerc were disqualified from the Chinese Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have both been disqualified from the Chinese Grand Prix in a disastrous blow for Ferrari in the second race of the 2025 F1 season.
The cars of both drivers failed post-race checks, with Hamilton’s skid block found to be below the minimum thickness, while Leclerc’s car was found to be underweight.
Alpine’s Pierre Gasly has also been disqualified for an underweight car.
It means Hamilton and Leclerc’s points for their sixth and fifth place finish respectively – eight and 10 – are wiped from their championship tally. The disqualification does not impact Hamilton’s sprint race victory on Saturday, for which he secured eight points, but it marks a calamitous end to the Shanghai weekend for Ferrari and their team boss Fred Vasseur.
NEW TOP-10 - CHINESE GP
As a result of Hamilton (6th), Leclerc (5th) and Gasly’s (11th) DSQ - here is the new top-10:
1. Oscar Piastri
2. Lando Norris
3. George Russell
4. Max Verstappen
5. Esteban Ocon
6. Kimi Antonelli
7. Alex Albon
8. Ollie Bearman
9. Lance Stroll
10. Carlos Sainz
Ollie Bearman after finishing 8th:
“Super happy, we did a great job – good execution on everything. I wasn’t expecting to do a one-stop, but the tyres lasted much better and we did a great job with setup changes. The car was so good today.
“This track suits what we have, on paper it’s good for our car. Very smooth, not many bumps, it is partly due to the track.”
F1 constructor standings after Chinese Grand Prix
1. McLaren - 78 points
2. Mercedes - 57 points
3. Red Bull - 36 points
4. Williams - 17 points
5. Ferrari - 17 points
6. Haas - 14 points
7. Aston Martin - 10 points
8. Sauber - 6 points
9. Racing Bulls - 3 points
10. Alpine - 0 points
Oscar Piastri on team radio:
“Mega job guys, mega job. Car was very lovely, good work with reacting on the deg – great team weekend, that is one satisfying weekend!”
