F1 qualifying live stream: How to watch Australian Grand Prix online and on TV
All you need to know about the Australian Grand Prix qualifying
F1 finally returns to Australia this weekend for the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic.
The sport has gone without a race Down Under since 2019 due to restrictions the government implemented around people entering the country.
But now the fastest cars in the world are back in Australia as the 2022 season begins its third race weekend.
Ferrari and Red Bull have shown they are the benchmark for all the other teams to try and keep pace with. But can anyone bridge the gap to clinch victory in Melbourne? Will Mercedes get their act together? Can McLaren help Daniel Ricciardo secure a homecoming to remember?
Here’s everything you need to know.
What time is the Australian Grand Prix qualifying?
Qualifying takes place is on Saturday 9 April, starting at 7am BST.
How can I watch it?
Sky Sports will be showing all of the action live in the UK, including the Australian Grand Prix qualifying on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1 from 6am. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
What is the schedule for the Australian Grand Prix weekend? (All times GMT/BST)
Friday 8 April
F1 Driver and Media Activity: 10am - 12pm GMT
- 4am: Australian GP Practice One
- 7am: Australian GP Practice Two
Saturday 9 April
- 4am: Australian GP Practice Three
- 7am: Australian GP Qualifying
Sunday 10 April
6am: Australian GP Race
