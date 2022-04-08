F1 finally returns to Australia this weekend for the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic.

The sport has gone without a race Down Under since 2019 due to restrictions the government implemented around people entering the country.

But now the fastest cars in the world are back in Australia as the 2022 season begins its third race weekend.

Ferrari and Red Bull have shown they are the benchmark for all the other teams to try and keep pace with. But can anyone bridge the gap to clinch victory in Melbourne? Will Mercedes get their act together? Can McLaren help Daniel Ricciardo secure a homecoming to remember?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is the Australian Grand Prix qualifying?

Qualifying takes place is on Saturday 9 April, starting at 7am BST.

How can I watch it?

Sky Sports will be showing all of the action live in the UK, including the Australian Grand Prix qualifying on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1 from 6am. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the schedule for the Australian Grand Prix weekend? (All times GMT/BST)

Friday 8 April

F1 Driver and Media Activity: 10am - 12pm GMT

4am: Australian GP Practice One

7am: Australian GP Practice Two

Saturday 9 April

4am: Australian GP Practice Three

7am: Australian GP Qualifying

Sunday 10 April

6am: Australian GP Race