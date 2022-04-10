Charles Leclerc is on pole in Australia (AFP via Getty Images)

Follow the third F1 race of the 2022 as Charles Leclerc starts in front after taking a dramatic pole position at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

It was his second pole of the season and Leclerc leads the drivers’ standings after two races, with victory at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix followed by a second-place finish behind reigning world champion Max Verstappen in Saudi Arabia.

The Ferrari driver is now well positioned to extend that advantage at Melbourne’s Albert Park street circuit after impressing during Saturday’s qualifying, where Verstappen took second place, with the other Red Bull of Sergio Perez in third.

Lando Norris was an impressive fourth in the McLaren and Lewis Hamilton in fifth - out-qualifying his Mercedes teammate George Russell - while the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz is down in ninth, leaving Leclerc to fend off a two-pronged Red Bull attack on his own.

There were multiple crashes during qualifying with Nicholas Latifi and Lance Stroll coming together to cause a red flag in Q1 and Fernando Alonso’s Alpine heading into the barrier, which led to another stoppage and delay in Q3. Will that drama continue on raceday?

Follow all the action from the Australian Grand Prix below: