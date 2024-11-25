Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Martin Brundle endured a “really odd” moment at the start of his F1 grid walk at the Las Vegas Grand Prix as he was unable to find anyone to interview.

The Sky Sports broadcaster and former F1 driver progressed to the front of the grid which was unusually empty with 10 minutes left of his grid segment.

Looking around in vain for someone to talk to, Brundle said: “We actually can’t see anybody at the moment, what are we going to do? No drivers, no celebrities and none of the 77 [celebrities] on the list.

“This is really odd, isn’t it! Neither drivers, nor team bosses, nor anyone else I want to have a word with. It doesn’t always work out.”

Brundle did eventually find some famous faces, including Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles and Gladiator II star Paul Mescal.

He also enjoyed a touching conversation with A-list actor Sylvester Stallone, recalling their last encounter on the F1 grid, 25 years ago in Hungary.

“I couldn’t be better,” Stallone said. “I was going to race tonight but I got a bad ankle!

“You’re doing a fantastic job. I’m conflicted [about how to support], I love champions but love underdogs, that’s my thing.”

Brundle is known for his amusing and sometimes awkward encounters with drivers and celebrities on the grid before races.

Brundle told Kylian Mbappe’s bodyguard this year in Monaco, saying “I’m in charge here”, when trying to conduct an interview with the France and Real Madrid star in May.

In Brazil last November, Brundle bumped into American rapper Machine Gun Kelly and an odd interview occurred, in which the American rapper fiddled with Brundle’s poppy, asked him to play the air guitar and put his thumb down to the camera at the end.

Brundle also briefly encountered Shaquille O’Neal in Las Vegas last year with the NBA legend simply saying “Lewis Hamilton baby”.

Brundle also endured hilarious encounters with DJ Khaled and Pharrell Williams in Miami in 2022, as well as a slightly frosty exchange with Cara Delevingne at Silverstone last year, in which the model refused to talk to the broadcaster.