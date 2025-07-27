Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Max Verstappen criticises ‘silly’ Belgian GP suspension as heavy rain hits Spa

The start of the Belgian Grand Prix was red-flagged due to wet weather and poor driver visibility

Kieran Jackson
at Spa-Francorchamps
Sunday 27 July 2025 17:04 BST
Comments
Max Verstappen was unhappy with the Belgian GP being suspended
Max Verstappen was unhappy with the Belgian GP being suspended (Getty Images)

Max Verstappen was critical of the FIA’s decision to suspend the start of the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday amid wet weather at Spa-Francorchamps.

The race, due to start at 3pm local time, started with the formation lap behind the safety car.

Yet with the majority of drivers reporting poor visibility due to spray from the car in front, the FIA decided to suspend the start and the cars returned to the pit-lane.

FOLLOW LIVE: F1 Belgian GP race updates

However, with a heavier downpour arriving at 3:20pm local time, Verstappen – who is a master in wet conditions – was not impressed with the race director’s decision.

“That’s a bit silly, we should just run a few laps,” Verstappen, who starts fourth on the grid, said over team radio.

“Now the rain is coming, it’ll be a three-hour delay.”

Pole-sitter Lando Norris was among the drivers who insisted the visibility was poor on the formation lap.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Nico Rosberg said: “The conditions out there are horrendous, the race start will be horrendous.

“The visibility is bad, you can’t see anything – it’s just a white wall.”

Tractors look to dry the track at Spa-Francorchamps
Tractors look to dry the track at Spa-Francorchamps (Getty Images)

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly said: “I hope we can get going soon for the fans, I’m pretty sure it’ll restart in the next 15-20 minutes.

“Once this rain is gone, I think it should be a good race – wet start and probably dry towards the end. It’s tricky conditions, I’ll fight as hard as I can.”

The Belgian GP was suspended four years ago due to heavy rain, with just two laps taking place behind the safety car.

However, after a change in the regulations, at least two proper racing laps must take place on Sunday for points to be awarded.

