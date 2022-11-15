Jump to content

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Max Verstappen admits he had almost conceded defeat before chaotic end to 2021 Abu Dhabi GP

Lewis Hamilton was leading comfortably before a late crash and safety car gifted Verstappen one final opportunity

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Tuesday 15 November 2022 13:10
Comments
Lewis Hamilton shakes hands with Max Verstappen after losing F1 title in dramatic final lap

Max Verstappen admits he had almost given up hope before the frantic end to last year’s season-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton, targeting a record-breaking eighth world title, was leading comfortably in the closing stages of the winner-takes-all race as Verstappen’s first World Championship seemed to be slipping away.

But Nicholas Latifi’s crash with five laps to go triggered a safety car, Verstappen pitted for soft tyres and a botched lapped cars procedure gave the Dutchman one final opportunity on the final lap.

The Red Bull star overtook Hamilton to claim his first world title in dramatic fashion but speaking to GQ, the 25-year-old admits that he had almost conceded defeat given Hamilton’s margin of lead before Latifi’s crash changed the complexion of the race.

Asked if he allowed himself to accept that all was lost, Verstappen said: “Yeah, I was like, it might not happen.

“But I just kept on pushing till the end, you know? And even if it wouldn’t have worked out, it would’ve still been an amazing season.”

After the chaotic finale, Verstappen adds that he was unusually emotional on his celebratory lap around Yas Marina Circuit.

Max Verstappen admits he had almost given up hope during last year’s title-decider with Lewis Hamilton

(Getty Images)

“It was all very emotional,” he added. “A lot of things flash back from all the years. I’m not really an emotional guy, but my in lap was pretty emotional.”

Verstappen, now a double world champion, returns to the scene of his greatest triumph for the final Grand Prix of the 2022 season in Abu Dhabi this weekend, though comes into the race off the back of controversially ignoring team orders during the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Dutchman opted not to allow Sergio Perez - vying for second in the World Championship - past him despite calls from the pit wall, with Verstappen insisting he “had his reasons” for the act of defiance - though refused to elaborate further.

