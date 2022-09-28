‘Cannibal’ Max Verstappen compared to Michael Schumacher by Formula 1 boss
The Red Bull driver could secure his second straight Formula 1 title at this Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix
Max Verstappen is like a sporting ‘cannibal’ just as Michael Schumacher was, according to Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.
Verstappen, 24, secured his first F1 title last season after a controversial final lap at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – the last race of the year. The Red Bull driver is on course for his second straight championship with the team and could even claim the title at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday (2 October).
Such a triumph would move the Dutch-Belgian a small step closer to the joint-record of seven drivers’ titles that is shared by Ferrari legend Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton – Verstappen’s rival at Mercedes.
Comparing Verstappen to Ferrari legend Scumacher, Domenicali told Corriere dello Sport: “He resembles him because he focuses on everything he does on the track. He has matured a lot, he has learned to manage his emotions.
“He is a cannibal, he doesn’t look anyone in the face; and in this he reminds me so much of Michael.”
Verstappen has won 11 of this season’s 16 races so far, including the last five. There are six grands prix remaining this year, including Sunday’s Singapore GP.
Charles Leclerc has been Verstappen’s main rival this season, though the Ferrari driver has won just three races, his bright start to the campaign quickly losing its spark.
“He is an extraordinary driver, too, with a different empathy than Max,” Domenicali said of the Monegasque driver. “He also has other interests besides F1 and is keen to develop them.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies