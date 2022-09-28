For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Max Verstappen is like a sporting ‘cannibal’ just as Michael Schumacher was, according to Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

Verstappen, 24, secured his first F1 title last season after a controversial final lap at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – the last race of the year. The Red Bull driver is on course for his second straight championship with the team and could even claim the title at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday (2 October).

Such a triumph would move the Dutch-Belgian a small step closer to the joint-record of seven drivers’ titles that is shared by Ferrari legend Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton – Verstappen’s rival at Mercedes.

Comparing Verstappen to Ferrari legend Scumacher, Domenicali told Corriere dello Sport: “He resembles him because he focuses on everything he does on the track. He has matured a lot, he has learned to manage his emotions.

“He is a cannibal, he doesn’t look anyone in the face; and in this he reminds me so much of Michael.”

Verstappen has won 11 of this season’s 16 races so far, including the last five. There are six grands prix remaining this year, including Sunday’s Singapore GP.

Charles Leclerc has been Verstappen’s main rival this season, though the Ferrari driver has won just three races, his bright start to the campaign quickly losing its spark.

“He is an extraordinary driver, too, with a different empathy than Max,” Domenicali said of the Monegasque driver. “He also has other interests besides F1 and is keen to develop them.”