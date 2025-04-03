Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Max Verstappen has admitted his “like” of a social media post criticising Red Bull’s decision to drop Liam Lawson was “not a mistake”, ahead of this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.

Lawson was dropped after a torrid first two races of the season in Australia and China, with Yuki Tsunoda picked to replace him. Lawson drops back down to the junior team, Racing Bulls, while Tsunoda makes his Red Bull debut at his home race in Suzuka this weekend.

Yet Verstappen raised eyebrows last week when he liked an Instagram post by ex-F1 driver Giedo van der Garde, which stated Red Bull’s decision to drop Lawson was “closer to bullying or a panic move.”

Verstappen, who is eyeing a fifth straight world championship this year, refused to elaborate further on his opinion on the early-season driver swap – other than to confirm that his Instagram like was “not a mistake.”

“I liked the comment, the text, so I guess that speaks for itself, right?” Verstappen said, in Suzuka.

“It was not a mistake. My reaction was shared with the team but in general, about not only the swap, but about everything.

“We discussed that already during last weekend and back at the factory.

Max Verstappen has a new teammate at Red Bull this weekend in Japan ( Getty Images )

"Everything has been shared with the team, how I think about everything. Sometimes it's not necessary to always share everything in public. I think it's better.

"I have discussed everything with the team so the team knows how I think about everything and I think that's enough to be honest."

"I've discussed everything with the team, I've spoken to Liam and that's all I can say about it."

Verstappen trails championship leader Lando Norris by eight points heading into race three in Japan, a race he has won on the last three occasions.