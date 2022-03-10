The secrets behind Mercedes’ ‘disappearing’ sidepods at F1 testing

Mercedes have created controversy already on day one of Formula 1 testing with the “extreme” innovation to making the sidepods on their 2022 car “disappear”.

On Day 1 testing in Bahrain, Lewis Hamilton drove the latest version of the W13, which has an extremely minimal sidepod treatment broke cover.

It was a development long in the making after senior team figures have leant on the focus put into the car’s cooling requirements.

And Mercedes High Performance Powertrains boss Hywel Thomas noted a “huge change” in the sidepod design in a video the team put out explaining the biggest changes on the 2022 car.

Thomas and Mercedes F1 technical director Mike Elliott had discussed the car’s initial development, with the original Mercedes sidepods shrinking noticeably at the back, only for the evolution of the W13 to see them almost “disappear”.

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel compete in F1 testing (AFP via Getty Images)

They cannot completely disappear of course, with the need for the mandatory side impact structure, as well as the cooling inlets.

Mercedes have now carved out enough space for a tightly-clad sidepod which soon narrows after putting the cooling inboard a little higher in the car.

“I guess when you look at the sidepods – I know you guys! – you’d be worried where that’s going to cool,” Elliott joked.

Thomas replied: “Yeah, I’m worried about my engine! How’s that going to get cooled with a sidepod that seems to have disappeared?”

Elliott then added: “A big chunk of work has gone into this car to try and get that cooling and to get that cooling in a more efficient way.

“The work we’ve done together on the layout of the exhaust, and the cooling systems of the car, are going to pay big dividends in the aerodynamics.”

Thomas responded: “There’s just so much great work, I think, done by the team, especially the way that it sits within the car.

“We all know much work has gone on to get it into the car. Front of the engine is just completely different.

“I guess over the years, we kind of talk about the front of the engine and almost every year, we’re rearranging it. But this wasn’t a little rearrangement. This has been a massive tear-up.”

Elliott then replied with a joking apology, knowing that the launch spec was already transitioning towards the potentially groundbreaking model present in Bahrain.

Thomas said: “But it’s to make it look like that, isn’t it? So we all understand.

“You and I both know that what’s under there is completely different.”