Michael Schumacher fans set for rare insight into F1 legend’s life in new documentary

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A new documentary is set to offer insight into the life of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher.

The German has not been seen in public since suffering a brain injury in a skiing accident in December 2013. The seven-time F1 world champion left hospital in 2014 and his family have maintained strict privacy over his injury and condition.

A new five-part documentary by German broadcaster ARD is set to air to mark ten years since his incident in the French Alps.

The final details of the documentary are yet to be revealed, but it is due to be released on 28 December.

Schumacher won 91 races during his F1 career and five successive Drivers Championship crowns between 2000 and 2004.

A Netflix documentary, “Schumacher”, aired in 2021 and featured an update from his wife, Corinna, who said that her husband was “different, but here”.

“Unfortunately, life isn’t fair sometimes,” the seven-time world champion’s younger brother Ralf Schumacher told German magazine Bunte recently. “We have to accept it. When I see his children Gina-Maria and Mick, my heart smiles. If anyone in the family seeks my advice, I am there. They go their own way.”

The Schumacher siblings remain the only pair of brothers to each win a Formula 1 race, with Ralf winning six times across a decade in the sport.

“In the Schumacher family we have always stuck together,” Ralf explained of his relationship with his older brother while the pair were both racers. “There was no envy. I just wasn’t good enough here and there.”