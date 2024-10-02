Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Former Ferrari boss Jean Todt revealed that Michael Schumacher is “not the man he used to be” – more than 10 years since the F1 icon was last seen in public.

Schumacher, 55, suffered a severe head injury in a skiing accident in Meribel, France, in December 2013.

The seven-time F1 world champion’s health condition has been shrouded in secrecy in the years since, with his wife Corinna insistent on protecting his privacy as he continues to recover.

Todt, who worked with Schumacher during his historic five titles in a row from 2000-2004, has been the most regular source of updates about the German, admitting in the past he has watched F1 races with Schumacher and, last year, the Frenchman spoke out about the Ferrari legend again.

“Michael is here, so I don’t miss him,” Todt told L’Equipe in 2023.

“[But he] is simply not the Michael he used to be. He is different and is wonderfully guided by his wife and children who protect him.

“His life is different now and I have the privilege of sharing moments with him. That’s all there is to say.

“Unfortunately, fate struck him ten years ago. He is no longer the Michael we knew in Formula 1.”

A documentary series was released in Germany last December, Being Michael Schumacher, with contributions from his son Mick, Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso. Hamilton described Schumacher as simply a “full out, great racer.”

The family’s lawyer, Felix Damm, revealed last October why no “final report” has been publicised on the 54-year-old’s health.

open image in gallery Jean Todt (left) has given updates about Michael Schumacher (right) since his accident over 10 years ago ( AFP via Getty Images )

“It was always about protecting private things,” Damm told German outlet LTO. “We considered whether a final report about Michael’s health could be the right way to do this.

“But that wouldn’t have been the end of it and there would have had to be constantly updated ‘water level reports’ and it would not have been up to the family when the media interest in the story stopped.”

Todt has a close relationship with the Schumacher family, revealing in 2022 he has seen the German three times a week on some occasions and adding that he is in the “best of hands… surrounded by people who love him.”

Todt also said that he still watches F1 races with Schumacher despite the German’s unknown medical state.

Schumacher’s son Mick lost his F1 race seat at Haas in 2022 and is now a reserve driver at Mercedes, who Michael drove for from 2010-2012.

open image in gallery Schumacher’s wife Corinna has insisted on protecting her husband’s privacy ( AFP via Getty Images )

In a Netflix documentary which aired in 2021 titled Schumacher, Corinna detailed how his family have dealt with the situation and continue to “get on with their lives.”

“Michael is here. Different, but he’s here, and that gives us strength, I find,” Corinna said.

“We’re together. We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he’s comfortable. And to simply make him feel our family, our bond. And no matter what, I will do everything I can. We all will.

“We’re trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives. ‘Private is private’, as he always said.

“It’s very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible. Michael always protected us and now we are protecting Michael.”

Schumacher holds the joint-record for the most Formula 1 world titles with Hamilton, with a tally of seven.

Article originally published on 18 December 2023