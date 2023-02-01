Mick Schumacher handed McLaren reserve role for new F1 season

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Mick Schumacher has been handed a reserve role at McLaren for the new Formula One season.

The 23-year-old German, who lost his full-time seat on the grid after he was dropped by Haas, will deputise for Britain’s Lando Norris or his Australian rookie team-mate Oscar Piastri if either are unavailable to race.

Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, was announced as Mercedes’ third driver, providing backup to Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

But McLaren are powered by the Silver Arrows, and a deal agreed between both sides will see Schumacher race for the British team if required.

Schumacher spent two seasons at Haas, starting 43 races and scoring points on just two occasions. He has been replaced by German veteran Nico Hulkenberg for the 2023 campaign.

The new season begins in Bahrain on March 5.