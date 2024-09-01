Support truly

McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are racing under new “papaya rules” issued by the team.

Norris and Piastri increasingly find themselves at the front of the grid and the race itself on grand prix weekends, as McLaren take the fight to Red Bull this season.

But the team is mindful of a rivarly between the pair undermining the overall goal over challenging for both the drivers’ and constructors’ championships.

The relationship with British driver Norris and Australian teammate Piastri was severely tested at the Hungarian Grand Prix in July when Norris was ordered to give back the race lead to Piastri. Norris initially refused team orders but eventually yielded, allowing Piastri to pass and claim his first grand prix victory.

And McLaren boss Andrea Stella wants “synergy”, not rivalry, between his stars on the track.

“Our recommendation is always racing with the papaya rules, whereby, when the car is papaya, like you are always careful with any other competitor, but if the car is papaya, you take even extra care,” Stella said.

“We need to make sure, especially being the car so competitive, that we see the chequered flag and that we try and drive the race in synergy between our two drivers, rather than thinking that my main competitor is my teammate.

“We try to stay away from this kind of mindset, because it’s not productive.”