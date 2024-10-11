Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The FIA says it plans to go ahead with its annual prize-giving gala in Rwanda despite an outbreak of the Marburg virus.

World motorsport’s governing body plans to hold its end-of-season ceremony – now named the FIA Awards – in the Rwandan capital of Kigali on 13 December, in an event which sees FIA championship winners officially given their trophies.

The event attracts stars and delegates from the world of motorsport but a virus outbreak in the East African country could pose some problems.

The Rwanda Ministry of Health declared the country’s first confirmed case of the Malburg virus disease (MVD) last month. The latest figures state there are now 58 cases in Rwanda and 13 people have died from the virus.

While the UK foreign office has urged travellers to avoid close contact with symptomatic people, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has decided not to implement a total travel ban.

As things stand with just over two months until the ceremony, the FIA plans to go ahead with the event as scheduled.

An FIA spokesman told Autosport: “We are monitoring the situation closely in collaboration with the Ministry of Health in Rwanda. At present, we are proceeding as planned.”

The Marburg virus, which causes haemorrhagic fever, is clinically similar to Ebola and has a fatality rate as high as 88%. Infections occur after contact with the Rousettus bat, but spreads through humans through direct contact.

The WHO’s latest statement on the outbreak, on 30 September, reads: “WHO assesses the risk of this outbreak as very high at the national level, high at the regional level, and low at the global level.

open image in gallery Max Verstappen has been presented with the F1 winners’ trophy in the last three years at the end-of-season gala ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Investigations are ongoing to determine the full extent of the outbreak and this risk assessment will be updated as more information is received.

“Based on the current risk assessment, WHO advises against any travel and trade restrictions with Rwanda.”

There is currently no available treatment, though local healthcare workers are being given a trial vaccine. International travellers leaving Rwanda have been asked to fill out a screening questionnaire to report any symptoms, while anyone who has been in contact with a confirmed case has to quarantine for 21 days.

Max Verstappen has been presented with his winners’ trophy for the last three F1 world titles at the FIA gala. Lewis Hamilton, after the controversy in Abu Dhabi, famously refused to attend the 2021 event.