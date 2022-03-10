Sebastian Vettel using ‘No War’ helmet in solidarity with Ukraine during F1 testing
The four-time F1 world champion made the gesture in Bahrain ahead of the 2022 season
Sebastian Vettel unveiled a ‘No War’ helmet in solidarity with Ukraine during day one of Formula 1 testing.
The Aston Martin driver has been vocal about his support for Ukraine following Russia’s invasion and continued to show his support on the track in Bahrain.
The four-times F1 champion replaced his traditional German flag motif which can be seen usually down the right-hand side of his helmet in a band against a white background.
Instead, the 34-year-old has a similar stripe with both blue and yellow in tribute to the colours of the Ukrainian flag.
The design also carries a dove with an olive branch, a peace sign, and lyrics from John Lennon’s peace anthem ‘Imagine’.
Vettel was also part of a group picture with F1 drivers posing for a photograph with the Ukrainian flag on the starting grid at the Sakhir desert track in Bahrain.
They also wore t-shirts with ‘No War’ written on them, plus the caption for social media: “We the F1 drivers stand with people from Ukraine for peace and freedom. Please NO WAR.”
Lewis Hamilton was unable to attend due to a delayed flight, although the Briton expressed his support for the gesture.
The action comes amid F1’s decision to cancel the contract of the promoter of the Russian Grand Prix while U.S.-owned Haas cut ties with Nikita Mazepin and title sponsor Uralkali, owned by the oligarch father of their former driver.
