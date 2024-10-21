Anthony Davidson pleads with F1 chiefs to make change after Norris’ battle with Verstappen

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Anthony Davidson believes F1 needs to add a gravel trap on the outside of turn 12 at the Circuit of the Americas after Lando Norris’ controversial tussle with Max Verstappen.

Charles Leclerc won Sunday’s US Grand Prix but all the action at the end happened behind him, with the title protagonists vying for third place and the final spot on the podium.

On lap 52, Norris overtook Verstappen but off the track as the pair went beyond the white lines. Norris opted not to give the position back and was duly given a five-second penalty by the stewards.

Yet Sky Sports F1 pundit Davidson insists there is a simple solution to the problem of drivers going off-track at turn 12, one of the major overtaking points at the end of the back straight at the Austin circuit.

Highlighting the huge run-off area beyond the ninety-degree hairpin, Davidson said: “My final grip with all of this – they shouldn’t be out here at all.

“I hate this! Please Austin, circuit, whoever can make changes to this part of the track. Please, I beg you, put gravel there.

“Then none of this will be a talking point.”

Davidson also gave his viewpoint on Norris’ penalty, siding with the decision made in the stewards’ room.

“Both cars are off the track, Verstappen is off as well,” he says. “He will get a warning for that, for going off the track.

Anthony Davidson insists F1 bosses need to put a gravel track outside turn 12 at the Circuit of the Americas ( Sky Sports F1 )

“Lando, meanwhile, is overtaking a car off the track. You see the difference. One has gone off the track, one is overtaking. That’s what I believe the stewards saw in that situation.

“They have been quite consistent throughout this weekend. I’ve seen cars overtaking off the track in that very corner and receiving a five-second penalty so for that they were consistent.”

Norris finished the race in fourth, with Verstappen finishing third, and the Dutchman extended his lead in the championship to 57 points with five rounds remaining.

F1 next heads to Mexico City for the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday night.