Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle criticises Max Verstappen: ‘I was really uncomfortable’

Martin Brundle says he was “uncomfortable” with Max Verstappen’s explosive comments on the radio to his Red Bull team during last Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Verstappen lost his cool throughout the 70-lap race in Budapest, repeatedly swearing at his engineer Gianpiero Lambiase and calling the team’s strategy “s***” as he looked to catch the McLarens out in front.

After a collision with Lewis Hamilton late on, the Dutchman finished fifth and stated after the race that those who criticise his conduct “can all f*** off.”

Sky F1 and former grand prix driver Brundle told Sky Sports News on Thursday: “It was quite disappointing what was going on, on the radio in Budapest.

“What he hasn’t got anymore is a car that’s totally dominant, so the ground rules have changed in that respect.

“I was really disappointed. This is a team which has given him every podium and victory, three world championships and counting. I don’t know why he was so disrespectful to them.

“They didn’t have a great day, Red Bull, but they’ve had a lot of incredible days for him.

Max Verstappen has been criticised for his conduct over team radio ( Getty Images )

“The best way to handle that is to suck it up on the day. But that’s not how Max is hard-wired, he’s got a fairly short fuse as we know. And then go and slam the door and tear pieces out of each other, that’s how others have handled it in the past.

“I was really uncomfortable with the way he was rinsing the team and his engineer Gianpiero Lambiase on the radio.”

Brundle’s colleague at Sky, Naomi Schiff, was also critical of Verstappen following the race at the Hungaroring.

Despite his frustrations last week, Verstappen still has a 76-point lead in the world championship to Lando Norris ahead of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, the final race before the summer shutdown.