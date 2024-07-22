Jump to content

Lewis Hamilton accuses Max Verstappen of ‘hostility’ after crash in Hungary

Hamilton and Verstappen were called before the stewards but both men escaped without punishment

Philip Duncan
Monday 22 July 2024 08:20
Comments
Close
Lando Norris reacts to dramatic end to Hungarian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton accused Max Verstappen of “always being hostile” in the aftermath of their latest collision at Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Verstappen locked up under braking, clipping Hamilton’s Mercedes before briefly being launched airborne on two wheels, as the one-time rivals duelled for third place at the Hungaroring.

Verstappen ran off the road, and crossed the line in fifth as Hamilton carried on to become the first driver in history to record 200 podium finishes.

Hamilton’s Mercedes team said Verstappen was “out of control”, with the Dutchman claiming his opponent moved under braking.

Hamilton and Verstappen were called before the stewards but both men escaped without punishment. However, the officiating panel added that Hamilton “could have done more to avoid the collision”.

Explaining the incident on lap 63 of 70, the seven-time world champion said: “We passed a backmarker and I got into the braking zone and then Max appeared, so I moved over to defend.

Lewis Hamilton celebrates finishing third in Hungary (Denes Erdos/AP)
“I left enough room on the inside, but Max locked up and he was going on a different trajectory to me. I was going around the corner and we came shooting across.

“It felt like a racing incident and it is easy to make mistakes like that so I don’t feel there should be any hostility but of course from his side there always will be.”

Hamilton, 39, started fifth but moved up one place at the start and then capitalised on an off-colour performance from Verstappen and his Red Bull team to follow up his win in Silverstone a fortnight ago with his landmark podium.

“I definitely didn’t think I would get 200 podiums,” he added. “What have I done, 345 races, so it is not too bad a score but I couldn’t have done it without all of the great people that I have worked with at McLaren and then Mercedes.”

