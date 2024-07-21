Lando Norris reflects on McLaren team orders with Oscar Piastri: ‘It hurts’

Support truly

Lando Norris admitted that giving away victory in Hungary “hurts” after he eventually obeyed McLaren team orders as Oscar Piastri claimed his first F1 win.

The British driver, starting on pole, gave away the lead to Piastri at the start but after the second round of pit stops was ahead of his team-mate and extended his lead to six seconds.

Yet the McLaren pit wall implored that Norris give first place back to Piastri and although the Brit was reluctant, he succumbed to the instructions given with three laps to go.

Having been angry on team radio, Norris regained his composure and was in a reflective mood afterwards after McLaren’s one-two finish.

“It’s tough, tough for anyone to give it up,” said Norris.

“I was put in the position. They made me box first and gave me the chance to lead the race, pull away quite comfortably – but they also gave me the opportunity to do so.

“I don’t want to come across as a guy who’s not fair, Oscar has done a lot for me in the past. He deserved it and it was the right thing to do.

“It hurts. Anytime you’re going to give away a win, we shouldn’t have it in the first place.

Lando Norris said it ‘hurt’ to give up the victory in Hungary ( Getty Images )

“It hurts from a drivers’ championship point of view , every point helps. I know I’m a hell of a long way behind but seven points I gave away today. But because of a bad start, that’s where I lost the race today.

“I don’t want to take away from a one-two for the team today. Our first one on pure merit. It’s a good feeling. Happy with the journey we’re on and progress we’re making.”

Asked directly if he feels he should receive preferential treatment over Piastri given his position in the championship, Norris replied: “We’ll see at the end of the year.”

Norris now trails championship leader Max Verstappen by 77 points with 11 races to go this season.