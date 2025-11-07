Sky Sports F1 forced into late presenter change for Brazilian Grand Prix

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Craig Slater will present Sky Sports’s coverage of the Brazilian Grand Prix after Natalie Pinkham was forced to pull out of fronting this weekend’s action.

Pinkham was scheduled to present this weekend’s race in Sao Paulo but was unable to travel as she continues her recovery from neck surgery.

The 48-year-old most recently led the coverage at Monza in September but revealed on Thursday that she is not ready to return to work yet.

“Hello friends,” Pinkham, who has been part of Sky’s coverage of the sport since it gained the rights from the BBC in 2012, said on Instagram.

“I had hoped to be on a flight to Brazil yesterday, but the last couple of months have been trickier than I expected following neck surgery; and I am not there just yet.

“Huge thanks to the Sky F1 team and the wider company for their incredible support. Love and thanks to Biowell Health for helping me to heal, and to Dr Ben Carraway starting to get me moving again.

“And here’s to family, friends, good food and fresh air for their combined healing qualities. Now the hard work really starts, let’s do this!”

Slater, the regular F1 reporter for Sky Sports News, will now take on a new role over a busy sprint weekend at the Interlagos Circuit, with regular presenter Lazenby also absent. The Scottish journalist appeared alongside Martin Brundle and Jamie Chadwick ahead of practice on Friday.

F1 has four rounds remaining this season – Brazil, Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi – with Lando Norris leading the way in a three-horse battle for the world championship.