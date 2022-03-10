Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has moved to calm fears the new version of the W13 does not meet F1’s regulations after controversy sparked on day one of Bahrain testing.

With the 2022 Formula 1 season fast approaching, the Silver Arrows showed off an intriguing development with their new car seemingly without sidepods.

And this radical ‘no sidepod’ look with the world champions opting for a drastically different design to all of their 2022 rivals, including Red Bull.

Despite speculation surrounding team boss Christian Horner’s reaction, Red Bull denied making an “official comment” on Mercedes’ car, having been quoted by German publication Auto Motor und Sport that the car was against the “spirit” of the rules, while also questioning its legality.

But Wolff has rejected any doubts over meeting the new regulations and hopes any complaints over the design are handled within the “spirit of the sport”.

“The process is very clear,” Wolff said. “When you go in a specific development direction, having the FIA a part of scrutinising it - you are exchanging data and you’re making them part of the process.

“It’s clear that sometimes when you come with an innovation it creates the kind of debate that we’re having here. That’s why that was expected.

Mercedes’ Team Principal Toto Wolff maintains the new car design is legal (REUTERS)

“We have the new governance with the super majority that’s needed. My opinion is that I would have preferred to stay with the old system, that if a team comes up with an innovation, you possibly can’t take it off the car if it’s compliant with the regulations.

“The FIA and F1 will for sure handle it with diligence and in the spirit of the sport. We were keen on not running alone with it, but being in touch with the FIA also, and that’s why I think it will be ok.”

While Horner commented on Red Bull’s rival, telling Sky Sports F1: “I was slightly surprised to be reading comments I’m supposed to have been making, but there we go.

“I haven’t paid a great deal of attention to [the Mercedes]. It’s obviously a fairly different concept, but that’s for the designer guys and aerodynamicists to get into.”

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen would not admit to any concern either, reiterating that focus remains on his own car after the morning session.

“I’m not concerned,” Verstappen said. “We can only focus on ourselves, I said this so many times last year and that’s what we’ve got to do again this year.

“Even if the car looks different, there are so many unknown things still that we need to learn about. So I’m not worried at all.”

A dramatic first day of testing in Bahrain saw Pierre Gasly impress in the Alpha Tauri, with the Ferrari pair of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc close behind.

Pierre Gasly was fastest during Formula 1 Testing in Bahrain on Day 1 (Getty Images)

F1 testing - day one fastest times