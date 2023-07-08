For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Max Verstappen dented Lando Norris’ dream of a shock pole position at the British Grand Prix by taking top spot in the closing seconds of a dramatic qualifying session.

Norris surged to the summit of the order to the delight of the Silverstone crowd, only to see Verstappen snatch pole by 0.241 seconds as the last driver over the line.

Norris starts alongside Verstappen, who took his fifth consecutive pole, with Oscar Piastri third on an excellent day for McLaren at the British team’s home race.

Lewis Hamilton could manage only seventh, one place behind George Russell in the other Mercedes.

Here is everything you need to know.

What is the race schedule?

(All times BST)

Sunday 9 July

Race: 3pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule from Silverstone will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4 in the UK and Ireland. Sky’s coverage of the race on Sunday starts at 1:30pm (BST).

The weekend’s action will be broadcasted on ESPN in the United States.

You can watch all the action free of charge on Channel 4’s website via this link.

Lewis Hamilton has won the British Grand Prix eight times (PA Wire)

Driver Standings

1) Max Verstappen - 229 points

2) Sergio Perez - 148 points

3) Fernando Alonso - 129 points

4) Lewis Hamilton - 108 points

5) Carlos Sainz - 86 points

6) Charles Leclerc - 72 points

7) George Russell - 70 points

8) Lance Stroll - 43 points

9) Esteban Ocon - 31 points

10) Lando Norris - 22 points

11) Pierre Gasly - 17 points

12) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points

13) Alex Albon - 7 points

14) Oscar Piastri - 5 points

15) Valtteri Bottas - 5 points

16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points

17) Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points

18) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points

19) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

20) Logan Sargeant - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship

1) Red Bull - 377 points

2) Mercedes - 178 points

3) Aston Martin - 172 points

4) Ferrari - 158 points

5) Alpine - 48 points

6) McLaren - 27 points

7) Haas - 11 points

8) Alfa Romeo - 9 points

9) Williams - 7 points

10) AlphaTauri - 2 points

What are the driver line-ups for 2023?

RED BULL

Max Verstappen

Sergio Perez

FERRARI

Charles Leclerc

Carlos Sainz

MERCEDES

Lewis Hamilton

George Russell

ALPINE

Esteban Ocon

Pierre Gasly

McLAREN

Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri

ALFA ROMEO

Valtteri Bottas

Zhou Guanyu

ASTON MARTIN

Fernando Alonso

Lance Stroll

HAAS

Kevin Magnussen

Nico Hulkenberg

ALPHATAURI

Yuki Tsunoda

Nyck de Vries

WILLIAMS

Alex Albon

Logan Sargeant

*italics represents new addition to the grid/change of team

What is the 2023 F1 calendar?

ROUND 11 - GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone Circuit - 7-9 July

ROUND 12 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 21-23 July

ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 28-30 July

ROUND 14 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 25-27 August

ROUND 15 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 1-3 September

ROUND 16 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 15-17 September

ROUND 17 - JAPAN

Suzuka International Racing Course - 22-24 September

ROUND 18 - QATAR (sprint weekend)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 6-8 October

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 20-22 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 27-29 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 3-5 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 16-18 November

ROUND 23 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 24-26 November