What time does F1 start tomorrow and how can I watch?
F1 returns to Silverstone this weekend for one of the sport’s most iconic races – the British Grand Prix
Max Verstappen dented Lando Norris’ dream of a shock pole position at the British Grand Prix by taking top spot in the closing seconds of a dramatic qualifying session.
Norris surged to the summit of the order to the delight of the Silverstone crowd, only to see Verstappen snatch pole by 0.241 seconds as the last driver over the line.
Norris starts alongside Verstappen, who took his fifth consecutive pole, with Oscar Piastri third on an excellent day for McLaren at the British team’s home race.
Lewis Hamilton could manage only seventh, one place behind George Russell in the other Mercedes.
Here is everything you need to know.
What is the race schedule?
(All times BST)
Sunday 9 July
- Race: 3pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The entire race schedule from Silverstone will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4 in the UK and Ireland. Sky’s coverage of the race on Sunday starts at 1:30pm (BST).
The weekend’s action will be broadcasted on ESPN in the United States.
You can watch all the action free of charge on Channel 4’s website via this link.
Driver Standings
1) Max Verstappen - 229 points
2) Sergio Perez - 148 points
3) Fernando Alonso - 129 points
4) Lewis Hamilton - 108 points
5) Carlos Sainz - 86 points
6) Charles Leclerc - 72 points
7) George Russell - 70 points
8) Lance Stroll - 43 points
9) Esteban Ocon - 31 points
10) Lando Norris - 22 points
11) Pierre Gasly - 17 points
12) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points
13) Alex Albon - 7 points
14) Oscar Piastri - 5 points
15) Valtteri Bottas - 5 points
16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points
17) Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points
18) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points
19) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
20) Logan Sargeant - 0 points
Constructors’ Championship
1) Red Bull - 377 points
2) Mercedes - 178 points
3) Aston Martin - 172 points
4) Ferrari - 158 points
5) Alpine - 48 points
6) McLaren - 27 points
7) Haas - 11 points
8) Alfa Romeo - 9 points
9) Williams - 7 points
10) AlphaTauri - 2 points
What are the driver line-ups for 2023?
RED BULL
Max Verstappen
Sergio Perez
FERRARI
Charles Leclerc
Carlos Sainz
MERCEDES
Lewis Hamilton
George Russell
ALPINE
Esteban Ocon
Pierre Gasly
McLAREN
Lando Norris
Oscar Piastri
ALFA ROMEO
Valtteri Bottas
Zhou Guanyu
ASTON MARTIN
Fernando Alonso
Lance Stroll
HAAS
Kevin Magnussen
Nico Hulkenberg
ALPHATAURI
Yuki Tsunoda
Nyck de Vries
WILLIAMS
Alex Albon
Logan Sargeant
*italics represents new addition to the grid/change of team
What is the 2023 F1 calendar?
ROUND 11 - GREAT BRITAIN
Silverstone Circuit - 7-9 July
ROUND 12 - HUNGARY
Hungaroring, Budapest - 21-23 July
ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 28-30 July
ROUND 14 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 25-27 August
ROUND 15 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 1-3 September
ROUND 16 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 15-17 September
ROUND 17 - JAPAN
Suzuka International Racing Course - 22-24 September
ROUND 18 - QATAR (sprint weekend)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 6-8 October
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 20-22 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 27-29 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 3-5 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 16-18 November
ROUND 23 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 24-26 November
