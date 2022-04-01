Developer Klei Entertainment has finally confirmed a release date for its popular multiplayer survival simulator Don’t Starve Together on 12 April 2022 for the Nintendo Switch.

In this game, players must work with a friend in local co-operative play or online with a stranger to explore a vast wilderness, gather resources and craft items in order to survive. As the title suggests, you must also gather food to stay alive.

It was originally released on PC in April 2016 as a multiplayer expansion to Don’t Starve.

The standalone version of Don’t Starve was released on the Nintendo Switch in 12 April 2018 and since then, fans have been wondering if the multiplayer version of the game would become available on the portable console.

Klei Entertainment also announced that it would be adding a new feature to the game, which will allow players to share unlockables such as skins and recipes between other participating platforms.

How to buy ‘Don’t Starve Together’ on the Nintendo Switch

In a tweet from Klei Entertainment, the developer of the Don’t Starve series, the Nintendo Switch release has been confirmed for 12 April 2022 with the inclusion of a “shared unlocks” feature.

Don’t Starve Together will be available to purchase from the Nintendo eshop (Nintendo.co.uk) although no price has yet been officially announced. The standalone version of Don’t Starve is currently available to purchase for £17.99 (Nintendo.co.uk).

How will shared unlocks worth in ‘Don’t Starve Together’?

As players collect items in the game, these can be linked to a “Klei account” which can be used across multiple devices such as the Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PC, so players can seamlessly use their items on everything connected to their account.

This includes crockpot recipes, a plant registry, item skins and characters that are gained through item drops. This will not include “bolts” which is the game’s premium currency.

Will shared unlocks for ‘Don’t Starve Together’ be available on Playstation?

In an update posted on Klei Entertainment’s forum, Joe Wreggelsworth confirmed that Playstation platforms would not be included in the shared unlocks feature: “We’re trying, but unfortunately, the requirements to get this on to Playstation are more than a studio our size can handle for such a service.

“We have been preparing for this for a long time and now that we have several platforms ready to participate, we decided to move forward. We understand that this is going to be very disappointing for some players and we want you to know that if/when we can make this happen for you, we will implement it as soon as we possibly can.”

