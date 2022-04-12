A new trailer for the upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes has been released and it gives more details about what to expect in the Fire Emblem spin-off.

Originally announced at a Nintendo Direct event, the new trailer introduces a new main protagonist, Shez, as well as a new formidable enemy, the Ashen Demon.

Other characters from Fire Emblem: Three Houses are also making an appearance, such as Edelgard, Claude and Dimitri.

In this new story, the future rulers of the three nations that govern the continent of Fódlan cross paths with Shez. Players will guide Shez through a new story and much like Three Houses, will have a choice of which three leaders they will follow into battle.

To watch the full trailer for Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes and find out more,keep reading the rest of the article below.

‘Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes’ trailer

Intertwined fates – Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

In Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, players can explore their encampment and interact with allies before heading into battle.

UnlikeThree Houses,which was a turn-based strategy title, gameplay in Three Hopes will take place in real time with characters taking on large armies in small groups. These types of hack-and-slash games are commonly referred to as “musuo” titles and are most commonly associated with the Dynasty Warriors franchise.

Players can give orders to allies in real time, while battling hordes of enemies, and some mechanics from the previous title will be making their way over to Three Hopes. Allies can also be commanded to protect the player and help them unleash “partner specials”, which sees both characters perform a powerful move together.

Forces can be moved across battlefield maps while objectives change in the tide of battle. Extra events, such as the appearance of “survey spots”, and the merchant Anna who sells valuable items, plus much more, can be found on the map as well.

As the protagonist, Shez can freely change between classes. The unique traits of companions with different classes can be utilised for a variety of tactical combinations.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes release date

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes will be released on 24 June 2022 exclusively on the Nintendo Switch (£39.99, Amazon.co.uk).

A limited edition version of the game will also be available for pre-order. It includes a copy of the game and includes an artbook, a tapestry map of the contintent of Fódlan, a set of five acrylic figurines and a character postcard set (£89.99, Very.co.uk).

