The Bafta Games Awards is one of the biggest nights for the gaming industry in the UK. The last year was notoriously difficult for the industry as it had to deal with frequent production delays and shortages. But this year marks the first time the awards show was held in person since the start of the pandemic.

One of the big winners of this year’s gaming Baftas was Returnal, Housemarque’s roguelike PS5 exclusive that picked up four awards, including the grand prize of “best game”.

Another PS5 exclusive, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, also had a good showing, picking up two awards in technical categories. Meanwhile, Forza Horizon 5, developed by Playground Games in the UK, picked up the award for “Best British game”.

The EE game of the year, the only prize voted for by the general public, also saw a surprise winner with indie puzzler Unpacking, taking home the prize. It also won in the category for “best narrative.”

Want to find out who else won this year? Keep on scrolling. We’ve rounded up all the winners and where you can pick up the titles below.