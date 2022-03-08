Virtual reality has had a big barrier to entry thanks to expensive hardware and the need for plenty of space to make the most of it. And while some headsets have gotten cheaper, the higher-end setups can still be prohibitively expensive.

If you have been considering dipping your toes into the world of virtual reality, then there has never been a better time thanks to a sale on HTC vive’s website.

Until 20 March, the brand has dropped the prices of three of its top-selling headsets as well as other accessories. Starting with the vive cosmos elite (was £899, now £549, Vive.com), this deal saves 30 per cent off a full kit which includes a headset, two motion controllers and two tracking units known as “base stations”. The higher-end vive pro (was £1,119, now £869, Vive.com) and Vive pro eye (was £1,299, now £1,049, Vive.com) are also discounted.

Unlike the Oculus quest 2 (£299.99, Argos.co.uk) which is a standalone headset, the HTC vive will require a PC in order to play games. While less convenient, it does offer a much more immersive gaming experience, with accurate head and hand tracking thanks to the base stations and technical capabilities of PCs and laptops.

If you want to find out the latest information on HTC Vive’s sale and which headset is right for you, then keep reading below.

HTC vive cosmos elite full kit: Was £899, now £599, Vive.com

The vive cosmos elite is one of HTC’s mid-range virtual reality headsets that offers two LCD screens with 2880 x 1700 resolution and a flip-up headset which means users can remove it with ease. Two mounted base stations provide a more accurate and immersive experience by tracking the positioning of your head and hands in a 3.5m x 3.5m space.

HTC vive pro full kit: Was £1,119, now £869, Vive.com

Like the name suggests, the vive pro kit is aimed towards high-level virtual reality users, with a fresh slate of updated features. Not only does the headset boast 10m x 10m room tracking (using four base stations), it also uses 3D spatial audio to create soundscapes based on your relative position.

HTC vive pro eye full kit: Was £1,299, now £1,049, Vive.com

With similar features to the vive pro, the vive pro eye is also geared towards virtual reality enthusiasts but with an additional feature: built-in eye-tracking to better manage GPU output and improve sensory input and navigation. It also includes impressive room-scaling and 3D spatial audio features.

