Currys has the best Mario Strikers: Battle League Football pre-order deal we’ve seen so far
The stellar 15 per cent saving is worth snapping up
Mario Strikers: Battle League Football is one of the most anticipated games to come out this summer. After the release of Nintendo Switch Sports back in April, Nintendo is offering even more sporting goodness, albeit with a slight rule variation on traditional football games.
During February’s Nintendo Direct event, fans were pleasantly surprised to see the Mario Strikers series on the Nintendo Switch’s latest line up of upcoming games.
It promises a return to the “battle football” style of play that puts emphasis on over-the-top goal-scoring, tackling and power-ups as well as competitive local multiplayer and online clubs.
While we have rounded up some of the best pre-order bonuses you can currently buy for Mario’s next football outing, we had to highlight Currys’s seriously imressive saving.
If you want to find out how to save money on the next Mario Strikers game on Nintendo Switch, then keep reading.
‘Mario Strikers: Battle League Football’: Was £44.99, now £38.24, Currys.co.uk
Currys is offering Mario Strikers: Battle League Football at a discounted rate of 15 per cent the listed price when you use a voucher code at checkout. In order to redeem this offer all you have to do is simply add the game to your basket, and make sure to enter the offer code “MARIO” at the payment stage so as not to unintentionally miss out.
As the game is currently retailing at £49.99 on Nintendo’s official store (Nintendo.co.uk) ordering the game through Currys will save you a total of £11.75, which is a significant discount on the new football title.
