Missouri casino scene in good health ahead of sports betting launch

Casino revenues in Missouri reached $164.9m in October 2025, according to the state’s Gaming Commission, with the Show Me State’s retail and online operators seeing a nine per cent increase in revenue compared with last year.

While the state’s retail and riverboat locations saw a small dip of three per cent – still raking in $21.4m – electronic gaming devices saw an increase of 11 per cent, taking in $143.5m.

Overall, the majority of riverboat casinos reported year-on-year gains, with 11 of 13 seeing an increase – led by Century Casino & Hotel Caruthersville, which saw a 61 per cent increase.

The positive news comes ahead of the launch of sports betting in the Show Me State on 1 December, with pre-registration now open for online sportsbooks.

And some Missouri casinos having already partnered with sportsbooks ESPN BET and Fanatics in order to offer sports betting at retail locations too.

Ameristar St. Charles, River City Casino, Hollywood Casino and Ameristar Kansas City – four of the highest-grossing casinos in the state – have allied with sports betting partners.

Early predictions estimate that sports betting could generate over $3bn in Missouri in the first year since launch, with casinos clearly looking to integrate the medium in the hope of also boosting revenue in retail locations through both sports betting and tables games.

Nevertheless, the increase in casino revenues remains good news for the sector, with the hope that the launch of branded retail locations brings further increases.

It also comes amidst news that two new major casino projects have been approved on Lake Ozark.