The long awaited sequel in the Monkey Island adventure series has finally been confirmed for release in 2022. And series creator, Ron Gilbert, is helming the project after three decades.

Announced in a trailer on Devolver Digital’s YouTube page, the next instalment will be developed by Gilbert’s studio, Terrible Toybox, in collaboration with Devolver Digital and Lucasfilm Games.

Ron Gilbert’s return is the first time he has worked on a Monkey Island game since Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge, which was originally released in 1992.

Teasing his involvement on his personal Twitter page, Gilbert said that he had been working on the project for two years “in complete secrecy.”

If you’re not familiar, the Monkey Island series follow the misadventures of pirate Guybrush Threepwood as he struggles to make a name for himself in the Caribbean and defeat the evil undead pirate, LeChuck.

The last title in the series was Tales of Monkey Island, which was developed by Telltale Games in 2009 in a five-part episodic format. Here’s what we know so far about the game’s long awaited return.

‘Return to Monkey Island’ announcement trailer

Return to Monkey Island | Coming 2022

The 57-second announcement trailer doesn’t reveal much about the game beyond a confirmed release in 2022 and there is still no information on if the game will be available on Playstation, Xbox, Switch or PC.

The video’s description confirms that Return to Monkey Island will follow on directly from the events of the second game, LeChuck’s Revenge but it appears that the other games that came after Ron Gilbert’s departure will still be referenced.

One character from The Curse of Monkey Island, Murray the animated skull quips: “Ron Gilbert told me he would never make another Monkey Island unless...” before being promptly pushed into the watery depths.

Music composer Michael Land and Guybrush’s voice actor Dominic Armato are also set to make a return to the series.

