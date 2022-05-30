A sequel to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been announced with a brand new trailer and release date scheduled for next year.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was recently shown as part of the Star Wars Celebration event that took place in May 2022, with fans treated to a new trailer showing returning characters such as Cal Kestis and his droid companion BD-1.

Published by Electronic Arts and developed by Respawn Entertainment, who is known for titles such as Apex Legends, the next licensed Star Wars game will follow protagonist Cal after the events of the first game.

Not much is known about the upcoming release, except for the fact that Survivor is expected to take place five years after the events of Fallen Order – which, in turn, took place five years after the events of Episode III. In the current Star Wars timeline, that would place it within the same time frame as the recent Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+.

If you want to find out when the game is being released, what platforms it will be available on and what to expect in the upcoming sequel then keep reading the rest of the article below.

‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ release date

The new trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the first we’ve seen of Respawn Entertainment’s latest game in the sci-fi series and looks set to focus on the single-player action-adventure gameplay that made Fallen Order a favourite of fans.

At the end of the trailer, a release window is given for Survivor: “Coming 2023.” While no exact release date has been confirmed, we can likely expect the game to be released in the second half of 2023.

Fallen Order was originally released in November 2019 and since we haven’t yet seen any in-game footage, the game is still likely to be in development. We’ll keep you posted once we have more details.

The new game was also confirmed to be releasing on PS5, Xbox series X/S and PC. There are currently no plans to bring the game to PS4 or Xbox One, which would indicate that the game is only being released on the current generation of consoles, but we’ll be sure to let you know if this changes or of any other developments.

