The Playstation Store is a great place to secure deals on new PS4 and PS5 titles as well as some old gems that may have passed you by when they first came out.

Now, the Playstation Store Days of Play sale is finally here and while there are quite a few to sift through, we’ve spotted some excellent deals on some of our favourite games from the past year.

The yearly sale promises the best deals on hundreds of items on Sony’s game store, not just on expansions and other downloadable content, but also on “deluxe” editions of AAA titles.

The sale will be running from 25 May through to 8 June with some huge savings on popular titles such as Ghostwire: Tokyo and the 2021 Game of the Year winner It Takes Two.

You can find the full list of games currently in the sale on the Playstation Blog, but if you want to find out more we’ve rounded up the best deals below.

Playstation 5 dualsense controller: Was £59.99, Now £49.99, Playstation.com

If you’re hoping to pick up a new controller for your PS5, now is the perfect time to get your hands on one of Playstation’s colourful new range of our favouite PS5 accessory.

PS5 dualSense wireless controllers come in white, midnight black, cosmic red, starlight blue, nova pink, and galactic purple and are discounted for the duration of the Days of Play sale.

‘Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’: Was £49.99, now £39.99, Playstation.com

The Skywalker Saga is a fitting tribute to the most enduring film franchise of the last three generations. Fans of both properties will enjoy it, especially those young enough to have missed the first few instalments. For longtime fans of Lego Star Wars, there’s enough of an improvement to the tried and tested formula to warrant some intrigue, if only to see how far the series has come along.

Like other Lego games, the sheer amount of content that can be uncovered is staggering and players could spend hours searching for every brick. This feedback loop lends itself well to the simplicity of its gameplay, making it simple enough for beginners to enjoy, but also difficult to master.

‘Destiny 2: The Witch Queen’: Was £34.99, now £23.44, Playstation.com

Released earlier this year, Destiny 2’s expansion titled The Witch Queen is Bungie’s sixth paid expansion of the first-person shooter and one of its most popular to date. The expansion adds new content across the game, including new missions, player vs environment maps, player vs player maps, new gear, weapons and a new raid.

‘Sackboy: A Big Adventure’: Was £59.99, now £34.19, Playstation.com

A Sony-favourite mascot is Sackboy from the LittleBigPlanet series, a button-eyed doll that acts as a customisable avatar for players to create their own levels. Now in Sackboy: A Big Adventure, he’s breaking the mould to star in his very first full-3D platformer.

Each level is lovingly realised, designed out of arts and crafts materials that can be explored by up to four players in local co-op. It’s a simple platformer but its star-studded cast and colourful presentation makes it a perfect adventure for friends and families.

‘Ghostwire: Tokyo’: Was £59.99, now £29.99, Playstation.com

If the idea of yet another 50+ hour open-world game sounds exhausting, then Ghostwire: Tokyo might be for you. Even if you aren’t a fan of horror games, then don’t be dissuaded. While it leans heavily into the iconography and some of its enemy designs can be unsettling, it’s firmly rooted in the action genre and rarely deviates beyond the very occasional jump scare.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is a memorable journey that never overstays its welcome. With a unique combat system and plenty of options for exploration, it makes an admirable effort to keep players engaged even after the credits roll.

‘Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart’: Was £69.99, now £43.39, Playstation.com

After a five year absence, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart wastes no time in throwing the duo back into the fray in a dimension-hopping adventure to stop Dr Nefarious from destroying the fabric of time and space. The run-and-gun platforming action has changed very little since their first outing which is what makes Rift Apart feel so special in an age of hyper-realistic blockbusters.

With a wildly creative arsenal of new weapons and gorgeous graphics, itis a powerful return to form and one of the Playstation 5’s best exclusive titles.

‘Disco Elysium: The Final Cut’: Was £32.99, now £19.79, Playstation.com

Waking up in a trashed motel room with a missing shoe, the world’s worst hangover and no memory of who you are is a dark way to start any game, until you realise you’re a detective who’s been sent to the city of Revachol to investigate a murder, then it gets darker. You must search the city for clues, speak to its citizens and put the pieces of your broken psyche back together in a poverty-stricken world where everybody has an ulterior motive. But first, you must find your shoe.

Disco Elysium harks back to classic role-playing games such as the first two Fallout games. It’s dense, text-heavy but within that it’s layered with depth and opportunities for multiple outcomes. You can play it old-school and solve all your problems with your fists or become an armchair philosopher, there’s really no wrong way to go about your detective work.

‘Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy - Digital Deluxe Edition’: Was £69.99, now £34.99, Playstation.com

Guardians of the Galaxy was a surprisingly deep character study on Marvel’s most unlikely superhero team that fans of the films will appreciate for its completely new story and loveable misfits. Players will take up the role of Star Lord as the Guardians travel to different planets and team up to fight an alien threat not yet seen in the MCU. It’s engaging, occasionally heartwarming and genuinely quite funny.

‘Dying Light 2’: Was £54.99, now £43.99, Playstation.com

Dying Light 2 is at its best when it has the freedom to explore its environments. Running through, around and over the city’s inhabitants is the kind of gameplay that would bring players back to visit after the first roll of the credits but when that freedom of movement is taken away is when those cracks start to show. While only occasionally mired by technical issues and stopgaps, Dying Light 2 makes confident attempts to breathe life into a tired genre.

‘It Takes Two’: Was £34.99, now £17.49, Playstation.com

Players must work together as either Cody or May to navigate through a series of different mechanics that tie into the themes of their marriage woes. In one instance players will be changing the flow of time or cloning themselves before navigating a boat down dangerous rapids. The amount of different genres It Takes Two throws at you is as expansive as the story is endearing.

