Ubisoft+, formerly known as Uplay+, is a subscription-based videogame service from publisher Ubisoft, which has been responsible for blockbuster gaming franchises such as Assassin’s Creed,Far Cry,Rainbow Six and Watch Dogs.

While the service has been available for PC gamers for a few years, it has recently expanded. In October 2020 Uplay+ rebranded to Ubisoft+ and the publisher announced its service expansion to Google Stadia – a cloud-based platform able to play games over streaming devices.

More recently, Ubisoft announced that its service is also being made available on the updated PS Plus subscription service, alongside the updated three-tier payment model.

There are also plans to bring Ubisoft+ to Xbox consoles as well as a new feature that will be similar to Game Pass. Not only will gamers get access to hundreds of titles, but also season passes and other expansions planned for those games as well.

To find out more about Ubisoft+, how much it costs and what games are available as part of the service, keep reading the rest of the article below.

How to sign up for Ubisoft+

In order to sign up for the service, subscribers will need to go onto the official Ubisoft store and choose one of two subscriptions currently available.

Depending on what devices you plan on using, there are currently two options available, so make sure you choose the one that works best for you.

What Ubisoft+ membership packages are available and how much are they?

The standard Ubisoft+ package comes in at £12.99 a month (Ubi.com) and includes Ubisoft titles available from launch day, premium editions that include season passes and expansions, as well as a library of over 100 titles to download and play on PC.

The second package on the other hand, known as “multi access”, comes in at £14.99 a month (Ubi.com). It includes the above benefits, but should you opt for this subscription you will also gain access to titles currently available on Google Stadia.

When will Ubisoft+ be available on PlayStation?

At the same time PlayStation announced titles appearing on the updated subscription service in June, Ubisoft also revealed that it will launch a new subscription for PlayStation Plus called “Ubisoft+ Classics” on 24 May.

Ubisoft+ Classics will be a curated selection of popular games on PS consoles, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, The Division, and For Honor, as well as other classic games like Child of Light, Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon, Watch Dogs, Werewolves Within and more.

Ubisoft+ Classics will launch bundled with the PlayStation Plus extra or PlayStation Plus premium subscription tiers. You can find out more about the PS Plus subscription model in our extensive guide.

What games are included on Ubisoft+ Classics?

The Ubisoft+ Classics catalogue for PlayStation Plus will launch with 27 titles and will grow to 50 by the end of 2022. Ubisoft also shared the full list of titles that would be included as part of Ubisoft+ Classics when the service first launches:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

For Honor

The Crew 2

Child of Light

Eagle Flight

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon

Far Cry 3 Remaster

Far Cry 4

Legendary Fishing

Risk: Urban Assault

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Space Junkies

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

STEEP

The Crew

The Division

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon Game

Trials Rising

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Watch Dogs

Werewolves Within

ZOMBI

As these games will be included in PS Plus extra and premium tiers, you will be able to play them as long as you have the upgraded PS Plus membership packages! But how much will that cost?

The Playstation Plus extra service will cost £10.99 monthly, £31.99 quarterly or £83.99 yearly. Meanwhile premium will cost around £13.49 monthly, £39.99 quarterly or £99.99 per year (Playstation.com). So, considering that covers the 27 games listed above as well as some of Playstation’s other first-party titles, that’s a remarkably good deal worth signing up for.

