Now TV, rebranded to solely Now, is the streaming service offered by the mega-media brand that is Sky. And is designed to give viewers a cheaper, more tailored media experience without the need of subscribing to any contract.

Working through an app on internet-connected devices such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Playstation, Xbox and iPhones and Androids, it has four tailored membership packages – Now Sports, Now Cinema, Now Hayu and Now Entertainment for Sky channels and documentaries – so you only pay only for the type of shows you want to see.

And, unlike Sky subscriptions, Now is cheaper, has no contract (meaning you can cancel anytime) and if opting for the Now Sports package, can even be bought for a one day pass – which is extremely handy for big football matches.

Of course, what sets it apart from other streaming services is the use of live TV, access to Sky channels and films and for American TV lovers, the Hayu package. So, even if you love Netflix, but miss watching live sports, or live TV that isn’t available on Freeview, it could be worth taking a look at what Now has to offer.

Keep reading below for everything you need to know about the price, deals and free trials currently available on Now, and, importantly, whether you need a TV licence.

How much does Now cost and what is the cheapest option in the UK?

Depending on the package you go for, Now packages range from £4.99 a month to £33.99 a month, and of course, you can always opt for more than one.

At the cheapest end is the Now Hayu package which costs just £4.99 a month and provides reality TV lovers with over 8,000 episodes from American shows including Below Deck, Keeping up with the Kardashians, Paris in Love and many more.

Now Cinema is £9.99 a month with access to over 1,000 movies to watch on demand, plus all the Sky Cinema channels including Premiere, Hits, Action, Comedy and Animation. And for live TV, Now Entertainment has a range of TV channels not available on Freeview, including Sky Atlantic, Sky Comedy and Sky Documentaries, as well as on demand box sets and documentaries also for £9.99 a month.

The most expensive of the packages is Now Sports – it costs £33.99 a month but will give you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels. Alternatively, a 24-hour pass can be bought for £11.99, which gives you access to five channels including Sky Sports Premier League, but it’s currently discounted to £5.99.

What’s included in the regular monthly price?

Each of the four packages includes completely different content, so don’t expect to have the Now Sports membership and watch the latest release on Sky cinema. Full details of exactly what is included within each package can be found in our compiled guide or on Now’s website.

Most notably, unlike Netflix, most memberships only allow you to stream on one device at any one time, unless you also bolt-on Now Boost which then allows for streaming on three devices at once, full HD upgrade and surround sound with Dolby Digital 5.1.

How does the price of Now compare to that of other streaming services and Sky?

When compared to other services that offer regular on demand streaming, Now is a bit of different beast. But, just for context, Netflix’s prices ranges from £6.99 to £15.99 a month, while the cost of Disney+ is £7.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year.

Perhaps a more helpful comparison is between Now and parent-company, Sky. As standard, a Sky Q contract costs £26 a month, and there’s also a one-off £20 set-up fee. Any add-ons to your package will then cost extra – Sky Sports is £20 a month, while Sky Cinema and ultra HD will both cost £12 each monthly.

You should also bare in mind that the Sports and Cinema packages are currently discounted too and would usually set you back £32 and £19 respectively. And as if that wasn’t enough, you’re immediately tied in to an 18-month contract for the Sky Q package regardless of add-ons.

What free trials and deals are on Now?

Now is currently offering a seven-day free trial on Now Cinema and Now Entertainment memberships as well as on the Now Boost bolt-on subscription, so you can get a real feel for how the streaming service works. As for the Sports package, there’s currently 50 per cent off the one day pass taking it down from £11.99 to £5.99 and Now Hayu also has a seven-day free trial.

But, please do note that you will have to input your card details so make sure to cancel your free trials before it ends to avoid being charged. And, if you do choose to continue with the Cinema, Entertainment and Boost offer, there’s currently a deal on which means you’ll only pay £12 a month for three months for the lot.

Do you need a TV license for Now?

For any packages including live TV such as Now Hayu, Now Sports or Now Entertainment you will need to have a TV license if you do not already.

