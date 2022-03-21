CD Projekt Red has officially announced that a new Witcher game is in development.

The developer broke the news on its Twitter page and website, where it was also confirmed that the new Witcher series will use Unreal Engine 5 rather than the company’s own REDengine, which was used in previous Witcher games as well as Cyberpunk 2077.

“We’re happy to announce that the next installment in The Witcher series of video games is currently in development, kicking off a new saga for the franchise,” the company said in a blog post.

The announcement is light on information, but came accompanied by a teaser image of a feline-looking mask fallen in snow, with the tagline “A New Saga Begins”.

CD Projekt Red described the move to the new graphics engine as the “beginning of a multi-year strategic partnership with Epic Games ... We’ll closely collaborate with Epic Games’ developers with the primary goal being to help tailor the engine for open-world experiences.”

The open world Witcher series of RPGs first launched in 2007. The most recent entry in the series, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt sold over 30 million copies and is one of the developer’s most successful games to date.

No further details about the new Witcher game, including a release date, characters, setting or potential platform exclusivity, were revealed.

We’ll bring you more details as they appear.