Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass is a great way to save money and still experience the best games the console has to offer without breaking the bank.

Firm favourites such as Halo Infinite, Microsoft Flight Simulator and Forza Horizon 5 are all available through the subscription service and every month, even more games are added to its expansive library.

But as new titles are added, old ones are cycled out, and Microsoft takes down older games to make room for newer ones each month. If you’re late to the party and want to purchase one of these games before they’re taken off the service, Microsoft offers a 20 per cent discount in the lead-up to their removal, giving you a chance to own these games outright at a hefty discount.

Once bought, these games can be downloaded to the console and played any time, regardless of whether they are still available through Game Pass.

We have a list of seven games that will be removed from Xbox Game Pass from 31 May. If you want to try them before they’re removed, keep reading the rest of the article below.

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass 31 May 2022

EA Sports NHL 20:£16.85, Shopto.net (Console)

Farming Simulator 19:£24.99, Xbox.com (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Knockout City: £17.99, Xbox.com (Console and PC)

Resident Evil 7 biohazard:£15.99, Xbox.com (Cloud, Console, and PC) .

Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest:£19.99, Xbox.com (PC)

Superhot Mind Control Delete:£19.99, Xbox.com (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Yes Your Grace: £15.49, Xbox.com (Cloud, Console, and PC)

As we outlined above, these games can still be played until their cutoff date. And before then, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can buy the games from Microsoft with a 20 per cent reduction on their usual price.

Voucher codes

If you’re looking for discounts on technology or video games, then try one of these codes:

Still struggling to get your hands on an Xbox series X? Follow our live blog for the latest information and releases