Few things are as stress-relieving as putting on a pair of boxing gloves and letting loose on a pad or a bag. Boxing is a fantastic workout for the body, blitzing calories and strengthening the core, glutes, legs and arms. But it can also help you feel lighter in mind as well as body, as you punch out whatever is bothering you and leave the gym feeling clear and refreshed.

Boxing is a time-honoured sport that takes discipline, determination and drive so if you’ve found yourself inspired by Team GB and their matches at the Olympics this year, you’re not alone. Knowing where to start with your own practice is another matter so if you’ve never tried boxing before, read on.

One of the great things about boxing as a sport and as a fitness routine is that you can start off with no experience and work your way up. Boxing workouts are all about technique, so the more you practise the better you’ll get. There are also some repetitive movements such as burpees, skipping, push-ups and punch sequences that you can do gently at first, and then feel satisfied as you see your reps improve.

Anything involving punching or getting punched might feel scary at first, but many gyms offer group fitness boxing classes to get you started. These kinds of classes include brief overviews of signature movements so you can assess how much you enjoy the sport before committing to sparring with real people. Or you may prefer to bite the bullet and get straight into the ring, learning fast with nowhere to hide.

We looked to MEMFitness and MEM Academy founder Derrick Twum, who uses boxing as a way to mentor, educate and motivate young people, for his tips that will help you look, stand and punch better. We also took some helpful advice from Will White, a boxing coach at Gymbox, one of the first gyms to bring boxing into the mainstream.

Derrick Twum is the founder of MEMFitness and MEM Academy CIC ( Derrick Twum )

What are the benefits of a boxing workout?

Very few sports offer a cardio and strength workout in one. “There’s a high energy/calorie expenditure in a short amount of time,” explains White. “Strength and endurance can be built from the training, with low impact on the joints.”

Reaching to make punches and hiding from blows can also improve coordination and balance. Twum adds: “As well as improving cardiovascular health, it boosts agility and flexibility.”

How can boxing improve mental health?

First and foremost, boxing can give you a purpose. Twum experienced this first-hand while navigating the harsh realities of prison life. At the age of 19, he was sentenced to 20 years in the Connecticut State prison in the US. During this time, an ex-professional boxer introduced him to the sport. Instantly hooked, Twum found that boxing was more than just throwing punches; it instilled a warrior mentality that became essential for coping with the stressful environment of prison. “Boxing fosters discipline, resilience and a strong sense of empowerment,” Twum explains. “This can be invaluable for individuals facing challenging circumstances.”

Struggle with low self-esteem or anxiety? White adds: “I have seen countless clients gain self-confidence while learning how to box, and there’s no better way to get stress out than by hitting the pads or a heavy bag.”

What’s the best boxing clothing?

“Comfort is a must when it comes to clothing,” says White, adding that it’s essential to look for sweat-wicking and breathable clothing that allows you to move.

If you’re just starting out, Myprotein also offer affordably priced clothing specifically designed for combat sports like boxing, with some items currently reduced to less than £5.

What are the best boxing gloves?

Boxing gloves come in a generic one-size-fits-all, and the ounces refer to the amount of padding that is located in the knuckle. Twum suggests 10-12oz padding is best for pad work, while White suggests sizing up to 14oz for bag work. Punching a bag will be harder resistance so you want to make sure your knuckles are adequately protected

What’s a good example of a boxing warm-up?

( Gymbox )

“A good cardio warm-up for boxing would be alternating between 30 seconds of shadow boxing and 30 seconds of bodyweight exercises,” explains White. A good example would be:

Shadow Box: Jab, cross – 30 seconds

Squats - 30 seconds

Shadow Box: Jab, cross, hook – 30 seconds

Hand Walkouts - 30 seconds

Shadow Box: Jab, cross, hook, cross

Mountain Climbers – 30 seconds

Do that twice through and you will be ready for a workout.

How do you get into a good boxing stance?

Starting off correctly and finding your balance can be the secret to a good session. Twum takes time to show this to the young people he coaches, explaining: “The proper boxing stance involves positioning the feet shoulder-width apart, with the dominant hand (for most people, this is the right hand) at the back and the non-dominant hand at the front.”

How do you throw a jab?

Zoe practises throwing some punches ( Zoe Griffin )

Your jab is thrown from the lead hand (also referred to as the front hand). At Gymbox, White has coached hundreds, if not thousands of people, to perform the movement. He says: “Extend the lead arm out, turn the fist over so that the palm is facing the floor on full extension of the arm. This naturally lifts the lead shoulder to protect the chin. On completion of the punch, return the hand to the chin.”

What is an uppercut?

The uppercut is aiming for underneath the chin of your opponent. The key points to executing an uppercut, according to White, are:

Drop down into a slight split squat

Keep the elbow fixed at 90 degrees and rotate at the hips whilst coming up from your split squat position

The hand comes off of the chin at the last second to disguise the punch

Upon completion of the punch, return the hand to the chin.

What is some good boxing advice for beginners?

All of the above advice might feel overwhelming, but there are only a couple of key points that you really need to bear in mind.

For Twum, the main thing is to: “Approach boxing with an open mind and stay consistent with training. If you embrace the journey, you’ll enjoy the process of learning and improvement.”

Meanwhile, White’s key tip is to be patient. “Listen to your coaches,” he says. “The boxing community is amazing, and you will not be thrown in at the deep end. Take time to learn the fundamentals and you’ll go far.”

How to find your nearest boxing club?

A lot of clubs can be found easily now on Google, but many can also be found via the England Boxing Website.

