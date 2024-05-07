Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A full-body workout that involves cardio and strength elements, boxing has seen a meteoric rise in popularity in recent years. And that’s not to mention the effect it can have on stress relief. An average boxing class lasts around 45 minutes, giving you a decent amount of time to punch out your frustrations on the pads and leave feeling lighter in the body and mind.

Unlike running, which just requires a decent pair of trainers, there are a few pieces of equipment that you’ll need before you go to a boxing class if you want to make the most out of your session. The two most important ones are pads and gloves. While most classes offer gloves that you can borrow, they tend to have been used by a fair few hands before yours, which affects the comfort and fit. And if the gloves don’t fit well, it can leave your hands a little bruised and battered. Similarly, if you’re using a class pad, you don’t get to control the amount of shock absorption it offers, which is not good for your wrists.

However, the good news is that it doesn’t have to cost the earth to get started, as you can find all the essentials at MyProtein, alongside activewear designed especially for combat sports. Even better, prices for activewear start at just £4.99. Here are some of the top picks to make you feel like Rocky Balboa.

Myprotein boxing gloves: £35, Myprotein.com

( MyProtein )

With a double whammy of impact foam and EVA padding crafted into the gloves, these gloves offer maximum shock absorbency. This reduces your chance of injury and keeps you safer as you punch, whether it’s a bag or a pad.

The nylon mesh at the palm offers good ventilation and an interior microbial sweat-wicking lining keeps bad odour at bay. There are also options for different hand sizes with 8oz, 10oz and 12oz sizes available.

Buy now

Myprotein boxing pads: £32, Myprotein.com

( MyProtein )

Crafted with impact foam these pads will take more than a few beatings and last for ages. Great for beginners, they have shock-absorbing properties, making it easier to withstand even the biggest hooks and uppercuts.

The back of the pads features a mesh design for breathability to increase your comfort in the class, even if you’re the one on the receiving end.

Buy now

Myprotein engage long sleeve crop top: Was £34, now £13.99, Myprotein.com

( MyProtein )

This high-shine fabric brings some glam to boxing while providing excellent lift and support. Engage is Myprotein’s special range for combat sports, including boxing, MMA and martial arts, and everything in the range has been designed with agility and quick reflexes in mind. This top won’t slow you down, but it might slow down your opponents if they get psyched out by how good you look.

Buy now

Myprotein curve women’s cycling shorts: Was £32, now £6.99, Myprotein.com

( MyProtein )

Sweat-wicking, body-sculpting and high-waisted, these have a retro edge. The logo on the waistband reminds us of old-school boxing shorts, but the fabric brings a modern touch as it’s highly breathable and extremely sweat-wicking.

As they’re only £8.99, you may want to buy more than one pair so you have one to wash and one to wear.

Buy now

Myprotein engage colour block bra: Was £24, now £4.99, Myprotein.com

( MyProtein )

This bra has been designed to go the rounds with you. With a racerback, it offers ease of movement with a mesh back panel for temperature regulation. A higher neckline allows for confident coverage and a deep branded underbust band ensures a secure fit while you’re ducking, diving and weaving your way around the ring, or knocking out yet another burpee in training.

Want some extra glam? Removable cups allow you to customise your fit and coverage.

Buy now

Myprotein engage leggings: Was £40, now £12.99, Myprotein.com

( MyProtein )

Designed with a distinctive, stylish jacquard elastic, these high-shine, high-waisted leggings are here to make you look and feel amazing. The shine of these leggings perfectly complements the crop top for a look that will make you walk taller and feel like a superhero, even before you start your workout. With a high waistband, they’re both flattering and supportive and will stay in place for the whole workout.

Buy now

Myprotein skipping rope: £20, Myprotein.com

( MyProtein )

Before your workouts, particularly in combat sports such as boxing, skipping is perfect for getting your body temperature raised, muscle fibres firing, and coordination on point so you can get the most out of every session. It also boosts cardio fitness, giving you the stamina you need to go all the rounds in the ring.

This rope has adjustable screw fixings so you can easily change the length of the rope to make it a perfect fit for your height. The handles are easy to grip too, so you can keep a firm hold of them, even when you’re sweating.

Buy now

