Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

As your body changes throughout pregnancy, there’ll come a time when you realise your go-to garments just don’t feel comfortable. You’ll need a little extra stretch, more support and bump-friendly waistbands, especially when it comes to gym wear – which can often fit quite snugly.

One of the most frustrating things about adapting to these changes is the need to shell out on a whole new wardrobe. Sure, it’s going to support you through a crucial time, but spending a fortune is never ideal. Luckily, Myprotein is on hand to help.

The MP mama range has been designed with changing bodies in mind, offering leggings and joggers with expanding waistbands, supportive back panels and adjustable straps. The brand has also got you covered for your postpartum journey with nursing sports bras and super-soft layers, all at affordable prices.

Keeping fit during pregnancy and beyond can be a challenge with a changing body and routine but gentle movement can help to condition your abs and pelvic muscles, making it easier to handle pregnancy, birth and the postpartum period. Exercise also boasts many mental health benefits that can help with mood maintenance as your hormones shift.

Plus, why give up something you love just because your old kit might not feel comfortable? Maternity activewear can be just as cool and flattering as your usual lineup, so don’t let concerns about style hold you back from your favourite at-home workouts or time in the gym.

Seek and supportive, we’ve selected the best of the maternity range, as well as some pieces that are now just a quarter of the original price in the sale.

Read more: How to stay fit during pregnancy

MP maternity leggings: Was £34, now £22.04, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

Myprotein’s classic black maternity leggings offer super-supportive design features including a high-rise breathable belly panel. There’s also an extra back support panel, keeping your bump safe and secure while providing essential back relief. Rest assured that you can move with confidence in high-performance, sweat-wicking fabric, keeping you cool and dry. With super stretch but totally opaque – no see-through stretch issues – and a full-length leg, sizes are available in XS to XXL.

MP maternity nursing sports bra: £28, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

Pregnancy and postpartum are times of upheaval and while your routine might drastically change, there’s no reason you should give up on your love of exercise. Myprotein’s nursing sports bra has an easy release clip to help make nursing simple while you’re in your gym kit.

Made from high-performance sweat-wicking fabric to keep you cool with extra laser perforation detailing for added breathability, the racerback straps and elasticated underbust band are all adjustable for comfort. Offering medium impact support, the bra comes with removable moulded bra cups and an easy clip release, inner modesty layer and sling for when you’re nursing. It’s also available in white or black.

MP power maternity long sleeve top: £5.99, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

As the temperature drops, warmer layers for workouts are a must. This long-sleeved training top is made from a soft stretchy fabric with sweat-wicking technology to keep you cool and dry and allow plenty of movement. The side seams are gathered for added volume that grows with you and the length is longer for extra coverage too. Available in blue or pink, the training top is available in sizes XS to XXL.

MP power maternity 1/4 zip: Was £42, now £7.99, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

A huge steal with a £34 discount, the quarter zip is the perfect layer for cool-weather workouts. With a panelled design that follows the contours of your body, the top also has gathered side seams to allow the fabric to expand as your bump grows. With long sleeves, the cuffs are extended with added thumbholes to keep your hands warm on chilly days.

Made from soft sweat-wicking fabric, the sweatshirt also features a quarter zip collar that you can either wear open or zipped up to keep your neck warm. Available in black, blue and pink, this layer is great for the gym, your commute or chilling at the weekends, whatever your plans might be.

MP maternity joggers: Was £46, now £4.99, Myprotein

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

The MP mama joggers come with an incredible discount and will make your pregnancy cool and comfortable in the gym, studio and beyond. Made using ultra-soft fabric, featuring an overbump band to support growing bumps, they also have a tapered ankle which means they won’t slip up your leg during exercise. The adjustable waistband allows for a fully customisable fit and at this price, you could invest in both colours – black and storm grey.

MP maternity gym shorts: £26, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

MP’s cycling-style shorts are designed to keep you cool, comfortable, and confident throughout your journey. The mid-rise over-the-bump band and extra back support panel offer gentle but firm compression, keeping your bump secure and your back happy. With a matte finish and plenty of stretch, these shorts are totally opaque and promise not to go see-through during those deep squats. They’re also crafted from high-performance fabric that wicks sweat away so you can rest assured you’ll stay dry and cool.

MP power maternity leggings: Was £38, now £5.99, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

The maternity iteration of MP’s original power leggings, these leggings feature a high-rise waistband to provide optimum support. An over-bump band in stretch fabric ensures comfort and moulds to your shape as you and your baby grow. The super-stretch fibres are treated with a hydrophilic finish to wick away moisture while keeping you cool and dry and these leggings also come with a waistband pocket that fits a phone and a side pocket for extra storage. They’re also hugely discounted and an absolute steal at just £5.99.

Read more: The best plus-size gym-wear shops for women