Expert recommends doing these four breathing exercises every day to reduce stress and anxiety

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Breathing comes naturally to us all and, unless you struggle with a condition that affects your ability to breathe easily, it’s probably not something that you spend that much time thinking about. However, if you’ve ever done any kind of exercise, felt your anxiety levels rise or put your body through any kind of heightened stress, you’ll no doubt have noticed your breathing change.

When stressed, we tend to take more shallow breaths from our upper chest and breathe more quickly. Anyone who suffers from anxiety might recognise the feeling of being caught in a loop, as worried feelings give way to rapid breathing, you may begin to feel more anxious as the feeling of control starts to slip away.

When you breathe in a quick shallow pattern – which we often do when we’re anxious – the brain receives limited oxygen, so you might feel lightheaded or overwhelmed. If you’re not able to calm yourself and slow your breathing, you might start to feel sick or even lose consciousness.

This is why breath is so central to mental health and wellbeing and why so many people are choosing to practice what’s known as breathwork – simple breathing exercises that can help limit and control stress.

What are the benefits of breathing exercises?

Breathwork expert and founder of The Breath Space, a destination for breathing tips, tools, coaching and classes, Jamie Clements, explains that “practising breathwork daily can have a whole host of benefits to our overall health and wellbeing and research has now shown the benefits of breathwork across physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health.”

“The most well-documented,” explains Clements, “is the positive impact a daily breathwork practice can have on stress and anxiety, as the breath supports us in shifting the nervous system into a more regulated and balanced place.”

Science journalist James Nestor explains in his book, Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art (£9.93, Amazon.co.uk), that several studies have explored and proven the link between breathing exercises and mental health. Research from the early aughts looked into the instantaneous and long-term calming effects of breathing exercises like chanting a mantra and coherent breathing – a style of breathing which returns significant processes in the body to the optimal range and a state of “coherence”.

If you find yourself feeling overwhelmed, struggling with the symptoms of stress, unable to focus during the day, or feeling anxious, breathwork could help you find a sense of calm by recalibrating your nervous system, enabling you to tap into a calmer state whenever you need to.

Clements suggests doing just four simple daily exercises for controlling stress and reducing anxiety. The beauty of these exercises is that you can do them anywhere and you don’t need anything but your breath. “The key here is consistency,” says Clements, “with research suggesting that 10-12 minutes per day for a minimum of four weeks is where we start to see the true benefits for the nervous system.”

Read on for how to do each exercise and start using the soothing and regenerative powers of breathwork for yourself.

Read more: Best mindfulness apps to help you keep calm during a crisis

1. Lay the foundations: breath awareness and functional breathing

“This foundational practice helps you reconnect with your breath, laying the groundwork for better physical and mental wellbeing by ensuring your breathing is efficient and natural,” explains Clements.

If you’ve never tried a breathing exercise before, breath awareness is a great first step. It’s a practice that encourages you to simply notice the way you breathe and then, learn to control the pace and depth of each inhalation and exhalation.

“The first port of call is reconnecting to your own breath,” says Clements. “Notice how your breath shifts throughout the day, when you feel good, when you don’t feel good, and everything in between.”

How to do it:

Sit or lie down in a comfortable position. Place one hand on your chest and the other on your belly. Without trying to change anything, simply observe your natural breath. Notice where the breath moves – does your chest rise more than your belly? Is your breathing shallow or deep? Are your inhales or exhales longer?

Shift to diaphragmatic breathing by directing your breath down to your belly. Inhale gently through your nose for a count of four, allowing your belly to expand, then exhale slowly through your nose for a count of four as your belly deflates. Keep the breath soft and effortless, aiming for a rhythm of six to 10 breaths per minute.

When to use it:

“You can use this exercise any time, especially at the start of your breathwork journey, as a warm-up for other techniques, or to reset during moments of stress or fatigue,” says Clements.

“By cultivating awareness and practising functional breathing, you create a strong foundation for more advanced breathwork techniques, ensuring your breathing supports your body and mind at all times,” he adds.

2. Find calm in the chaos: extended exhale breathing

“When stress builds up and you need to ground yourself, extended exhale breathing can help soothe your nervous system and restore a sense of calm,” explains Clements.

How to do it:

Close your eyes and begin by breathing in through your nose for a count of four. Then exhale slowly and fully through your mouth for a count of six or eight – depending on what feels comfortable for you. Don’t overthink it or overstretch yourself.

You can repeat this as many times as you feel you need to and you should feel yourself winding down from that point of high stress after a few rounds.

“The extended exhale activates your parasympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for the ‘rest and digest’ response,” explains Clements. “This helps to reduce those feelings of anxiety and stress.”

When to use it:

The best time to call upon this exercise is when you feel your stress levels rising. If you notice your heart beating faster, your breathing becoming more shallow or a sense of overwhelm creeping in, take a moment and try this nerve-steadying technique.

3. Lift the fog: power breathing

“This exercise is perfect for the mornings or when you hit an afternoon slump,” says Clements. “It’s an energising breathwork technique that clears mental cobwebs and boosts focus.”

How to do it:

Take short, forceful inhales and exhale through your nose at a steady rhythm. Aim for 20 to 30 breaths in quick succession (around one breath per second), then pause and take a deep, controlled inhale and exhale to reset. Repeat for two or three rounds.

Clements explains that “this practice increases oxygen levels and stimulates your sympathetic nervous system, enhancing energy, mental clarity, and alertness.”

When to use it:

This exercise is great for getting you out of a slump or low mood spiral, it gives you energy and brightens you. It’s therefore ideal for shaking off grogginess in the morning, refocusing before a meeting, or helping you to power through a long day.

Read more: Add this five-minute habit into your day to build full-body strength

4. Dive deeper: conscious connected breathing

As a breathwork coach, Clements explains he works with a range of different needs and issues. Though anxiety, low mood and high stress are often the most common, clients also come to him because they feel stuck in a rut, unsure about their choices or unable to move forward with their goals.

He explains that “for a deeper emotional release, a conscious connected breathing exercise can help you to tap into your subconscious mind, inviting more profound introspection.” These kinds of breathing exercises can be helpful if you find yourself feeling stuck or unsure about where your life is heading. They can also be effective at easing stress long term, helping you to gain more clarity on your goals and what matters most to you in life.

How to do it:

Lie down in a comfortable space and breathe continuously through your mouth, connecting the inhale and exhale without any pauses in between. The rhythm should feel smooth and circular. Start with 10 to 20 minutes and guide your mind by setting an intention or listening to music. You can also close your eyes if it helps.

“This technique can create the experience of an altered state of consciousness and helps release stored emotions and tension, leaving you feeling lighter and more in tune with yourself,” says Clements.

When to use it:

This exercise is best for when you have a little time to yourself. Use it during moments of reflection, when working through emotional blockages and issues that are troubling you, or to deepen your mindfulness practices and take them to new levels.

Clements highlights that “each of these techniques is tailored to different needs, helping you bring balance, energy, or deeper insight into your day.” If you’re able to set aside a few minutes for each exercise and at least 10 minutes for the final one each day, you should start to notice changes in your stress levels and your resilience within a matter of weeks. However, as Clements explains, consistency is key so although each exercise is easy to do, sticking with the daily practice is the gateway to a calmer state of mind and feeling more in control long term.

Read more: Should you use an ice bath? Experts take a deep dive into the pros and cons of cold water therapy